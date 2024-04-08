Jill Zarin net worth: How rich is RHONY alum and how did she make her money?

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin has been making headlines thanks to her appearance on Below Deck.

Jill was a lot to handle on the hit-yachting show, with her entitlement and obnoxiousness coming through strong.

Below Deck viewers were not here for Jill’s behavior, putting the former Real Housewives on a serious blast after the show.

Ahead of her second and final episode of Below Deck, there’s a lot of speculation regarding just how wealthy Jill really is.

After all, she said more than once to the St. David crew that she’s an experienced yachtie, aka making an excuse for being demanding.

We have done some digging to answer that burning question of Jill’s wealth.

What is RHONY alum Jill Zarin’s net worth and how did she make her money?

According to online sources, Jill has a net worth of $20 million, which she has created through various businesses. It’s not just her reality TV career that gave Jill her wealth, though.

Jill made a name for herself in the real estate world in New York City before meeting her second husband, Bobby Zarin. The Zarin family owns Fabrics & Home Furnishings, and Bobby was a fabrics mogul, so Jill definitely married into money.

Once they were married, Jill also worked as a consultant for Fabrics & Home Furnishings, adding to her resume. However, she didn’t rely solely on the family business to make money.

The Bravo personality has developed her own business, including Jill Zarin Bedding, Jill Zarin Jewelry, Jill Zarin Rugs, and Skweez Couture Shapewear and Hosiery. Jill even started Jill & Ally with her daughter Allyson.

In 2011, Jill co-wrote the book Gloria Kamen, and her sister, Lisa Wexler, called Secrets of a Jewish Mother.

Jill has also invested in real estate over the years, having homes in New York City, the Hamptons, and now Bocca Raton, Florida.

Being a Real Housewife definitely added to Jill’s vast portfolio. It also opened doors for her to appear on other shows such as Night of the Wild, White Collar, Celebrity Wife Swap, and Who Wants to be a Millionaire, to name a few.

Despite exiting RHONY in 2008 with various versions of why she left, Jill returned to the Real Housewives franchise for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, dubbed Ex-Wives Club.

Along with appearing on Below Deck right now, Jill will compete on the reality TV show The GOAT on Amazon Prime and Amazon Freevee in May.

Speaking of her Below Deck gig, there has been so much buzz around it.

Here’s what has been said about Jill Zarin after her Below Deck stint

Below Deck Season 11 stew Barbie Pascual came out to defend Jill amid the backlash. Even though Barbie dissed Jill on the show, the stew insists Jill wasn’t as bad as she came across on the show.

Kyle Viljoen from Below Deck Med also stood up for Jill against the trolls. It seems Kyle and Jill know each other, so he had a lot to say, which included calling her “TV magic.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jill clapped back at the haters, declaring that the crew didn’t hate her and that the show needed her to spice things up because it was struggling.

RHONY alum Jill Zarin has a vast portfolio that just keeps growing with her reality TV gigs.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus.