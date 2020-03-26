Jill Duggar slammed over posts about being home with kids, fans think she should be ‘used to it’

Jill Duggar has been sharing what she has been up to with her children amid the new social distancing necessity.

On one of the photos she shared on Instagram, Jill Duggar gave tips on what to do to keep children busy while home with them.

She mentioned it was week two, which triggered some followers to comment about how Jill should be “used to” being home with her kids.

What does Jill Duggar do while at home?

Yes, Jill Duggar is a stay-at-home mom. She is raising her two sons, Israel and Samuel. Derick Dillard has been enrolled in law school, with it taking up a lot of his time between classes and studying.

While being at home, Jill Duggar has shared several photos from activities she has done with the boys.

With the new restrictions in place and social distancing being practiced (with some states sheltering in place), it limits what is allowed, and leaving the house with kids is impossible.

The family went from walks to the park and playing with friends to being stuck in their house.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have also been home for the last two weeks, which is why she called it the second week home with the boys.

Unfortunately, the misconception that homeschooling and stay-at-home parenting is what is happening now is running rampant.

Jill Duggar’s comment section on Instagram was filled with comments about how she should be used to this and asking why this is such a big deal since she was already at home.

Jill Duggar always gets criticized

If there is one Duggar who gets slammed more than the eldest son Josh Duggar, it would be Jill. She has been the target of criticism since she married Derick Dillard.

Since then, it has been a downward spiral into critical comments no matter what she shares.

Derick Dillard hasn’t helped with that.

He went on a rampage against Jazz Jennings and spoke out against the network. That caused TLC to bar him from returning to Counting On, but he and Jill Duggar had already decided to walk away.

Since then, he has also exposed several Duggar secrets, including that he and Jill need permission from Jim Bob to visit the Duggar family home.

Despite her attempts to keep positive posts and share her life with her followers, Jill Duggar continues to be slammed.

This time it is for her post about it being week two home with the kids, but next time it will be something else completely.