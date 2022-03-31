Jill Duggar shares unzipped baby bump pic as she shows off pregnancy

Jill Duggar shared an odd photo of her growing baby bump. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar is feeling much better after her battle with COVID-19.

The former Counting On star shared that her baby bump was too big for a trendy jean hack, so she searched for maternity jeans.

While Jill isn’t known for super bold fashion choices, but the latest photo she shared on social media is a little over-the-top for a Duggar.

Jill Duggar shows off her baby bump and unzipped jeans

Jeans have become a staple among some of the Duggar women. Jinger Duggar is seen wearing them quite often, and Jill Duggar is also sporting the look. A few of the other sisters have worn pants, but jeans typically belong to the “rebel” daughters.

Jill took to Instagram to share her pregnancy woes dealing with jeans. She wrote, in part, “🤰I was to that point…when you’ve waited just a little too late in the pregnancy and the button hole/rubber-band & belly-band trick just isn’t cutting it anymore! 🙃😂”

She then revealed that they did find a pair.

Seeing Jill pose as she did was a shock, especially since the Duggar women typically err on the side of modesty.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Jill Duggar’s pregnancy

Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard are expecting their third child. It is also their rainbow baby, as the couple experienced a miscarriage last fall.

The couple caught COVID-19 just after announcing the exciting news. However, it looks like the couple has recovered and is back to their normal activities. They were even spotted at Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann’s Nebraska wedding over the weekend.

She revealed she is due in July, and it looks like the beginning is where her due date falls. Jill and Derick announced they would be expecting another little boy, which means two grandsons in a row for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu will welcome a baby boy sometime in mid-April, which is just a few weeks away.

This pregnancy has been filled with ups and downs for Jill. She waited to announce the big news they were expecting until she was already showing. It was likely around 12 weeks, which is typically when the most significant threat of miscarrying is over. Now that she is in her second trimester, she can relax a little bit.

Jill Duggar took a risk sharing her updated baby bump, especially in a full-length dressing room mirror with unzipped jeans.