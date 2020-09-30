Jill Duggar promotes sexy bedroom giveaway, asking fans to download an app

Jill Duggar has a new promotional partner and her latest Instagram stories are showing it off.

This one may make even her parents blush, but she is going all the way with the app she is trying to sell.

What is Jill Duggar promoting?

On her Instagram stories, she is offering a giveaway and pushing an app that will help you and your partner draw closer in the bedroom.

In fact, the giveaway is for a sexy bedroom kit. It comes with coconut lubricant, candles, a couple of books and other needs to spice up the evening.

Choosing to promote something like this is interesting. While it has been made clear the Duggars believe the women should submit to her man when he asks, this is bizarre, even for Jill.

Quite some time ago, Jill Duggar had an Instagram post about her weekend spent with Derick Dillard. She promoted a Kama Sutra book and indicated that bedroom games are a good way to spice things up.

That, coupled with this latest post shows that the former reality star isn’t afraid of what people will say and she certainly isn’t shy about sharing some details about her sex life with fans.

She has talked about being afraid of backlash and how her siblings don’t agree with her lifestyle, but sharing this screams that she isn’t holding back anymore.

Jill Duggar’s evolution

Over the last year, a lot of information has come out about Jill Duggar and her relationship with her family. Derick Dillard has been doing most of the talking, but over the last week or so, she has definitely opened up.

So far, the couple has done two YouTube videos and explained their thoughts on different subjects. Jill addressed why she wears pants, how she feels about tattoos and the reality that her siblings don’t support some of the things she does.

In regard to alcohol, Jill Duggar does drink. She and Derick both deny they have ever been drunk, but when they have a meal, alcohol is an option. This was huge news as the Duggars are against drinking and don’t partake in it.

Moving forward, Jill appears to be expanding her horizons and picking certain things that would be out of the norm for her and that are definitely frowned upon by her famous Counting On family.

The latest Instagram promotion was surprising to see, which is likely why it was on her Instagram stories and not plastered all over her Instagram page.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.