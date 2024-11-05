Jill Duggar praised for ‘smart thinking’ amid tornado outbreak

Jill Duggar is being hailed as a smart thinker regarding her children’s safety.

The former Counting On star dealt with a severe weather outbreak that hit Oklahoma and Arkansas.

She shared some photos of her and her sons as they sheltered in place at home while her husband, Derick Dillard, was sheltering at work.

They were reunited in the final photo in the carousel shared by Jill, but it was a scary time for the reality TV star.

Among the photos were snaps from the local news channel, her boys wearing helmets while enjoying screen time, and some backed-up traffic.

Despite the worry, Jill, Derick, and the boys are safe.

Jill Duggar praised for ‘smart thinking’

Jill Duggar took to Instagram to share how they rode out the severe weather, complete with a selfie of her with a helmet on too.

It wasn’t only her children who donned protective headgear, and the comment section of the social media share was filled with praise for the mom of three.

One follower wrote, “You just gave me the brilliant idea to get helmets for my family to have for tornado warnings. I had never thought of this, so thank you!”

Another said, “Glad you guys are safe! Smart thinking with the helmets.”

Someone else replied with a suggestion, saying, “So glad you all are safe. I need to get helmets! My friend has her children wear whistles around their neck as well.”

Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard celebrated Halloween

Last month, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard decided to participate in Halloween with their boys.

They dressed up, and they received backlash for their choice of costumes. Jill was a garbage lady, and Derick was garbage. Critics had plenty to say about their costumes, including telling them to “stay classy.”

Despite walking away from her family’s IBLP ideals and beliefs, the former Counting On couple has not left the realm of conservative Christian beliefs.

There may even be a reconciliation, as things with Jill and her family have changed since Christmas 2023. She and Derick spent time at the Big House and attended both weddings for Jill’s siblings this year.

It’s been a tough year for the couple as they buried their daughter after she passed away during the second trimester. Losing Isla Marie has been tough on the couple, and Jill has shared her grief with her followers.

Fortunately, they survived the severe weather outbreak, and things appear to be better for the couple as the holidays approach.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.