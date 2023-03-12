Jill Duggar is spending quality time with her baby boy, Frederick (Freddy) Dillard.

The mom of three took Freddy to swimming lessons over the weekend and shared a snapshot of the mom and baby class she participated in with her little guy.

It was a paid partnership with the swim school, like Amy Duggar King does when she posts about her son, Daxton, doing his lessons.

Jill acknowledged her mother-in-law, thanking her for keeping Israel and Samuel so that she could spend time in the water with Freddy.

The former Counting On star also revealed it was her first time participating in the class with Freddy. That must mean that Derick Dillard has also attended classes with the little one.

Interestingly enough, Jill was wearing what appeared to be an actual swimsuit. That’s a huge deal, especially with a photo of it posted online for the world to see.

Jill Duggar wore a swimsuit while with her youngest son. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar wears a ‘real’ swimsuit

Jill Duggar appeared to be wearing an actual swimsuit where her arms were completely visible, and it seemed much of her legs were too.

The strict Duggar rules had the siblings swimming wholly covered up the few times they went into the water. Jill modeled some more modest swimwear, likely where she could have purchased her suit.

It’s hard to see the bottoms under the water, but they may be shorts. That seems to be the style that would be best for Jill.

Freddy is Jill Duggar’s rainbow baby

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard had been wanting to expand their family. They revealed they had a miscarriage in the fall of 2021 but fell pregnant again quickly.

While Jill was in the early stages of her pregnancy with Freddy, she didn’t attend Josh Duggar’s trial, but Derick did. He went and heard all of the testimony day in and day out.

The couple announced their pregnancy in 2022, and Freddy was born just a few weeks earlier than expected. His first birthday is in just a few months, and the couple had just moved before welcoming him into the world.

So much has changed for Jill and Derick since they were on Counting On. They welcomed a new member of the family, Derick passed the bar and got a job as a lawyer, and they moved closer to the Oklahoma border.

Jill has changed a lot, and it looks like adding being comfortable in swimwear can be added to the list.