Jill Duggar homeschools despite starting oldest in public school

It’s been a tough month for Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard.

The couple hit the one-year mark of the passing of their daughter, Isla Marie Dillard.

She has been active on social media recently, sharing memories of the daughter they lost. From baby bump photos to one leaving a tiny smash cake at her grave, Jill has been working hard to keep the memory of their little girl alive.

However, the Counting On star branched out and added a YouTube video to her channel showing a day in her life.

It featured many of the same things followers know she does, but it also featured schooling with her oldest two boys.

Seeing Jill run her household was a treat for followers who have stuck by her through it all.

Jill Duggar homeschools Israel and Samuel

When Israel Dillard initially began schooling, he was put into public school for kindergarten. It was a big deal for the Duggar family as they were all homeschooled, and Josh and Anna Duggar had also homeschooled their children.

Jill was the first to break the mold and place her son in public school. However, that is no longer the case. Israel will turn 10 next month and is currently being homeschooled by her. The same thing happens for Samuel, who will turn eight in July. Her youngest son, Frederick, will be three in July.

It’s unclear why Jill and Derick Dillard withdrew Israel from public school, but their current routine seems to work.

Jill Duggar highlights Derick Dillard’s attentiveness

The special video opens with Jill Duggar waking up and Derick Dillard bringing her coffee in bed. She makes sure to caption that he actually does this every morning.

Jill and Derick then spend time reading the Bible and working alongside it with whatever book they are reading. Once that is done, they seemingly devote a bit of time together on and off throughout the day.

Swim classes are a big deal for Jill’s kids. They have all done them, and Frederick is currently taking them now. A lesson was included as part of the 11-minute video.

There was also outside time and walking their dog, Fenna. Jill also prepared their meals and did chores around the house while the kids were busy doing their stuff.

Jill admitted they are sporadic with their YouTube content, but this video already has 80,000 views as of writing this.

That may change their minds when it comes to more frequent uploads.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.