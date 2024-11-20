Jill Duggar gushes over Derick Dillard and their time together

It’s a love story that spanned the world.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard initially met through Skype before their first in-person meeting, which was captured with the 19 Kids and Counting cameras in tow.

Their courtship and subsequent wedding became a highlight of the TLC series, which made the network serious cash when it aired for all to see.

The Counting On couple also shared their first child and other big moments for all to see.

However, that’s all changed since 19 Kids and Counting was canceled, and they walked away a few years before Counting On was axed.

Those moments are forever captured in Jill’s heart, and she even saved some souvenirs from the couple’s first meeting in Nepal.

Jill Duggar shares sweet photo

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard met in Nepal when he was on a mission trip. Her father, Jim Bob Duggar, accompanied his daughter to meet Derick.

Earlier this week, Jill shared a photo on her Instagram Story, writing, “We’re almost in 2025, but I’ve loved you since…2013.”

The photo shared was of the two standing side-by-side in Nepal, smiling from ear to ear.

She joked that it was “love at first Skype” between the two.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been in love for over a decade. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar’s complicated relationship with her family

Once Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard married and became pregnant with their first child, her family fell apart rapidly.

While she was pregnant with Israel, Josh Duggar’s scandal broke. It was 2015, and she and her sisters were revealed to be his victims when a police report was made public from a decade before.

Jill and Jessa Duggar spoke to Megyn Kelly about their brother, defending him and revealing they had forgiven him.

However, he would turn the family upside down again when he was arrested and subsequently convicted on CSAM charges. That also prompted the cancellation of Counting On, though Jill and Derick had walked away a few years prior.

The Counting On star was open about the strain in her family and how her relationships weren’t always good. Jill and Derick did a few YouTube videos, and she released a memoir, Counting The Cost, which told her story about being a part of reality TV, the demands her father put on her, and where things were with her family.

Things seemed to have settled down, and a sort of reconciliation had occurred. Jill recently spent time with her mom, Michelle Duggar, and several of her sisters.

Her first priority, though, will always be Derick and their three boys.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.