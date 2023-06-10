Jill Duggar dons swimwear for new partnership promo

Jill Duggar is living her best life right now.

The former Counting On star is making headlines again, from her tell-all book announcement (and a new release date!) to her Shiny Happy People docuseries participation.

This time, Jill is breaking out her swimsuit to help promote a new partnership with a brand as she tries to break into the world of social media influencing.

It isn’t surprising to see the Duggar daughter in modest swimwear as she did a campaign for a company a while back, but this time, the product wasn’t swimwear.

Jill took to her Instagram Story to share a product she claims to use while enjoying the summer weather.

She was promoting a razor-free shave for your legs. It is something Joy-Anna Duggar also was paid to promote the same thing not too long ago.

Jill Duggar in swimwear for paid promo. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar enjoys the sunshine

Jill Duggar has been sharing many outdoor photos after announcing her new book.

Since she and Derick Dillard moved to a new home, she has shared more about her life and what she does with the kids.

During her appearance in the Shiny Happy People docuseries, Jill spoke about her financial situation and how she and Derick weren’t paid for appearing on Counting On.

Some partnerships have been thrown her way, and the newest one seems to be one she enjoyed showing off. Jill put on her swimsuit while she was in her yard, leaving her arms uncovered and her thighs visible. She still chose a modest swimsuit by mainstream terms, but it definitely was not Duggar-approved.

Jill Duggar isn’t getting much support from her siblings

Immediately following her book announcement, Jedidiah Duggar hopped into her comment section and did his father’s bidding.

They did not support Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard appearing in the docuseries, as Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar released a statement the night it premiered.

Amy Duggar King and Deanna Duggar also participated in the docuseries, and Jinger Duggar revealed she was offered a spot but declined. However, Jinger did acknowledge Jill’s participation and her upcoming book, but it was on the shady side.

None of Jill’s other siblings have acknowledged anything she’s done this month, and they likely won’t. She has been open about some of her siblings not agreeing with how she walked away from Counting On and how she chooses to live. The book and docuseries may alienate her more, but Jill seems aware of the cost.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is streaming on Prime Video.