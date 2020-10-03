Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard suck on Halloween candy while children nap

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard spent time snacking on some Halloween candy and cruising YouTube while their little ones napped.

It has been a busy couple of weeks for Jill and Derick. They have decided to capitalize on the monetization on YouTube and throw out a couple of Q&A sessions. That, coupled with a visit from Jessa Duggar and her kids, has kept the two at the front and center.

Instagram candy story

On her Instagram stories, Jill Duggar shared a picture of herself with a Twizzler hanging out of her mouth and Derick Dillard digging into what appears to be a treat bag of candy.

She thanked her neighbors for dropping off the candy on the story as well. Jill revealed they were enjoying themselves while Samuel and Israel Dillard napped. The former reality stars have often mentioned how they enjoy flipping through YouTube clips and watching things on the streaming service.

Seeing Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard let loose has been a long time coming. They have shared their lives with viewers, and since moving away from Counting On, they have been more open with what they share.

What’s next for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard?

Right now, it looks like Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are content with what they are doing. While they haven’t ruled out a Counting On return, there would need to be changes made before they would sign back on.

Both Jill and Derick have now discussed what caused them to leave the show. They added more details during a recent Q&A. It has been quite some time since they have been a part of the family show, and last year, they didn’t spend any of the holidays with the family either.

Derick Dillard is currently in law school and finishing his last year. They are debt-free and will continue to remain that way. Neither are actively working a “normal” job, but they did confirm that the monetization on YouTube helps to keep them with some income.

Enjoying their lives together has been their main focus. With their YouTube and candy session, it looks like they are well on their way to enjoying the holidays that are to come. Halloween candy and videos while the children nap is right up their “date” alley.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.