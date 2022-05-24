Jill Chin flaunts figure in bikini for ‘happy girl summer’

Jill Chin soaks up some sun in a flattering bikini. Pic credit: @jillchin_/Instagram

Jill Chin debuted on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

While Jill didn’t manage to find love with Clayton, she did become close friends with several of her The Bachelor Season 26 costars.

Recently, Jill shared sizzling snapshots as she flaunted her figure in a bikini and her Bachelor Nation friends were in awe of her poolside pics.

Jill Chin strikes a pose in bikini by the pool

Jill Chin took to Instagram to share two stunning bikini photos.

In the photos, Jill flaunted her curves, toned abs, and slender legs in an earth-tone bikini.

Jill appeared to be enjoying a day by the pool as she posed by a bright blue pool with gorgeous greenery and a white gate behind her.

Jill captioned the post, “Happy girl summer” with a sun emoji.

Bachelor Nation stars rave about Jill Chin’s ‘hot’ photos

Several of Jill’s Bachelor Nation friends and costars flooded her comment section to praise Jill’s bikini pics.

Upcoming Bachelorette lead Rachel Recchia commented, “you didn’t have to do this to us.”

Jill’s The Bachelor Season 26 costar Mara Agrait wrote, “You make me happy #hotgirlsummer.”

Sierra Jackson commented, “SNACK.” Kate Gallivan wrote “Happy and HOT AF.” Eliza Isichei commented, “periodt.”

Lyndsey Windham and Elizabeth Corrigan commented with fire, bomb, and shell emojis and Genevieve Parisi wrote, “Definitely hot girl summer.”

Teddi Wright added, “this is the one” with a drooling emoji.

Pic credit: @jillchin_/Instagram

The comments didn’t stop there as Clayton Echard’s current girlfriend Susie Evans commented with sweltering hot emojis and Melina Nasab commented, “I just choked on my coffee.”

It’s clear Jill’s friends and followers found her bikini pics to be piping hot and a perfect embodiment of “hot girl summer.”

Pic credit: @jillchin_/Instagram

Jill Chin shows love to her Bachelor Nation besties

Jill’s comment section is evidence that she built friendships with lots of women from her season.

Previously, Jill took to Instagram to share several photos with The Bachelor Season 26 women who became her best friends.

The women in her post included Rachel Recchia, Genevieve Parisi, Hunter Haag, Teddi Wright, Melina Nasab, and Tessa Tookes.

Jill captioned the post, “bestie dump.”

When Bachelor in Paradise returns for its eighth season there are sure to be lots of women from Clayton Echard’s season making their way to the island. Time will tell if Jill Chin and her listed Bachelor Nation besties will be on the summer spinoff.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.