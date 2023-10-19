Jibri Bell shaves his head and eyebrows on Thailand trip amid rumors his marriage is in trouble

Jibri Bell is on a spiritual journey in Thailand amid rumors that he and his wife, Miona Bell, have called it quits.

The couple recently denied those claims after getting flooded with questions about their relationship — but their social media behavior says something is amiss.

Nonetheless, Jibri is currently thousands of miles away from the U.S. on a solo trip, and he just made a drastic change to his appearance.

The 29-year-old is now sporting what he’s dubbed the “monk fade” as he snapped photos alongside the man responsible for his drastic new look.

Jibri didn’t just shave his head but his eyebrows as well, and he captured the surprising moment on video.

The former TLC star is known for rocking bright colors and unique designs in his hair, but this time, he went a far different route.

Jibri Bell shaves his head and eyebrows during a solo trip to Thailand

The 90 Day Fiance star is on a solo trip to Thailand while Miona remains in Palm Springs, and she might not recognize Jibri when he returns home.

He posted photos of his clean-shaved head and eyebrows on Instagram, along with a video of the entire process.

“My brother M blessed me with the monk fade! Never did I think I would do something like this but something told me to LET IT GO like Elsa. ❄️ 😅😄,” he noted in the caption.

Jibri also told his followers that in Thai Buddhist culture, getting rid of your hair “serves as a symbol of renunciation of worldly ego and fashion.”

“What a journey it has been,” he added.

90 Day Fiance couple Jibri and Miona spark breakup rumors

Jibri has been chronicling his journey in Thailand on his YouTube page, which was once a joint channel for him and Miona.

At first, it seemed the shared channel was deleted, but we noticed the old link, “https://www.youtube.com/c/jibriandmiona/videos,” brings us to Jibri’s page.

It seems he simply deleted all the videos of him and Miona and renamed the channel “Jibri Bell.”

The couple has been doing a lot of that lately and has wiped several photos of each other from Instagram as well.

The most obvious is their wedding photos, which were tagged on both their pages and are now gone.

Despite the odd behavior, Jibri recently told an Instagram commenter that they are still together.

Miona had a recent chat with In Touch, and she also told the media outlet, “We are together and we are still married!”

“We just decided to change some stuff with social media and to put less attention on our private life and relationship,” she added.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.