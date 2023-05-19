Jeymi Noguera says she ‘never denied’ cheating on Kris Foster, scrubs all photos of her online

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jeymi Noguera is taking accountability for being unfaithful to her wife, Kris Foster.

Kris and Jeymi’s marriage was plagued with warning signs since they were introduced to 90 Day Fiance audiences.

Kris and Jeymi’s relationship began as an online romance, and the two never met in person before Kris left the U.S. for a new life in Colombia. Kris’ medical issues became a major part of their storyline, and Jeymi didn’t know what she was getting herself into.

It appeared that the last straw was Kris returning to the U.S. and leaving Jeymi alone in Colombia for months.

While Kris tended to her son Dayne getting arrested, Jeymi complained of feeling abandoned and was left without rent money when Kris stopped sending money; and it didn’t help that Jeymi quit her job, either.

During Jeymi’s belated birthday celebration, things escalated during an argument, and Kris shoved her wife, much to the dismay of 90 Day Fiance viewers.

Then, during Part 1 of the Season 4 Tell All, Kris revealed that while she was in America, Jeymi cheated on her not once, not twice, but three times. However, Jeymi refuted Kris’ claims, claiming she only cheated once.

Now, Jeymi is acknowledging her culpability.

Jeymi Noguera admits to cheating on Kris Foster

Earlier this week, the Venezuelan native shared a clip from this weekend’s second installment of the Tell All in her Instagram Story.

In the clip, Jeymi is seen browsing on her laptop, and text across the bottom of the screen reads, “I went back to the website, and there was a girl that was texting me.”

During a solo confessional, Jeymi admits, “I texted her back, and we continued talking for about a month.”

Above the clip, Jeymi added text reading, “I am honest… I have never denied anything I have done, and if I did it, it was for something.”

Kris and Jeymi’s brief interaction during Part 1 of the Tell All has led most 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers to believe they’ve split for good.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera stopped following each other on Instagram

Adding to the speculation, Jeymi and Kris no longer follow each other on Instagram. Although Kris has kept her and Jeymi’s wedding photos on her Instagram feed, Jeymi has scrubbed all evidence of her and Kris’ romance from her feed.

In fact, Jeymi, 30, recently shared footage of herself moving out of her and Kris’ Colombian apartment and admitted that she “felt like a failure.”

Now that all the cards are seemingly on the table, it looks like Jeymi has moved on after discovering that Kris wasn’t who she really thought she was. More tea will be spilled this weekend during Part 2 of the Tell All, as previews show Jeymi revealing that Kris’ ex-boyfriend sent her photos naked and having sex.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.