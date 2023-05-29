Jeymi Noguera says her experience on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way was ‘madness’

Jeymi Noguera is reflecting on her time on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

The Venezuelan-born TLC star’s storyline was nothing short of dramatic this season.

Jeymi met her wife, Kris Foster, online, but not in person before they went through with tying the knot.

Kris gave up her life in the U.S. to move to Colombia to be with Jeymi, and as soon as she set foot on South American soil, red flags popped up everywhere.

Jeymi was forced to deal with Kris’ health issues, including neck and back pain and narcolepsy, and they struggled to agree on finances.

Then, Kris had to return to The U.S. shortly after arriving in Colombia to deal with legal issues and ended up staying for months rather than weeks, leaving Jeymi feeling alone.

Their tumultuous relationship came to a head during an episode in which one of their many arguments escalated, and Kris shoved Jeymi.

During the Season 4 Tell All, it was revealed that Jeymi cheated on Kris after she ghosted her for a month, and the two announced that they were no longer married.

Now that her stint on reality TV is behind her, Jeymi, 30, is thinking back to her time on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and despite all of the turmoil it brought to her life, she’s feeling grateful and at peace.

Jeymi Noguera reflects on her 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season

Jeymi posted a Reel to Instagram following the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All, including behind-the-scenes footage during the taping and photos of herself posting for pics with some of TLC’s film crews.

“Today is a special day, today was the last episode of this great madness in which I embarked,” Jeymi wrote in the accompanying caption.

She continued, “I have nothing but gratitude to each and every one of the people who participated to show you this story, I told you and I repeat it, opening your life to the world is not easy but you made it very easy, I cannot be angry with anyone because I cannot hold a grudge in my soul and Thanks to all of them today I am here we are 25,000 and every day I hope we are more #TEAMJEYMI.”

Kris Foster says she ‘wouldn’t change’ her season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

While Jeymi reflects on her time on the 90 Day Fiance franchise, her ex-wife, Kris, is doing the same. The 40-year-old Alabama native shared a carousel of photos on Instagram shortly after Jeymi posted her Reel.

Kris and Jeymi posed with the film crew in some of the pics, and she captured some of her surroundings in Colombia, including the home where she and Jeymi recorded their interviews.

“What an amazing season!! Crazy, awesome, drama filled, wouldn’t change it for the world season 4 madness!!!” Kris wrote in her caption.

She continued, “Lmao Life’s too short to give a s**t what others think so just go make your own adventures!!! I’m loving mine!!! On to the next one woohoo!!!! Pics from final interview house in Colombia!”

Although Jeymi’s time on The Other Way has ended, this may not be the last time 90 Day Fiance viewers will see her on the small screen.

She recently hinted that she might be returning to the franchise and appearing in a future spinoff when she answered a curious fan who asked about it. Rather than replying with words, Jeymi shrugged her shoulders and held up one hand with a pensive expression on her face, leaving her fans to wonder if she’ll return.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, June 4 at 8/7c on TLC.