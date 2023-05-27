Jeymi Noguera opens up about the cast ‘going easy’ on Kris at the Tell All, filming a 90 Day Fiance spinoff

Jeymi Noguera addressed her 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way castmates going “easy” on her ex-wife, Kris Foster, during the Season 4 Tell All and hinted at a future appearance on the franchise.

Jeymi and Kris’ relationship appeared doomed from the start of this season. Red flag after red flag kept popping up, but the ladies got married anyway.

Kris’ health issues — including neck and back pain, narcolepsy, an allergy to mint toothpaste, and the need for pain medication — seemed too much to bear, but Jeymi did her best to weather the storm with her.

Not only were medical problems a concern, but money became an issue too. When Kris had to leave Colombia and return to the U.S. to deal with some legal problems, Jeymi was left to pay the rent but had no income after Kris told her to quit her job, promising she’d carry them financially.

Jeymi revealed during the Tell All that Kris only paid one month’s worth of rent and ghosted her for nearly one month. Their frequent bickering and altercation that turned physical led Jeymi and Kris to ultimately call it quits on their marriage.

Now that 90 Day Fiance viewers know the status of their relationship, Jeymi is spilling a little bit more tea.

Jeymi Noguera offers her opinion of the cast ‘going easy’ on her ex-wife, Kris Foster

With Part 3 of the Season 4 Tell All upon us, Jeymi answered some questions in her Instagram Story from some curious 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers.

Asking a question many viewers have pondered, one of Jeymi’s Instagram followers asked the Venezuelan native, “Why did everyone at the tell all go easy on Kris?”

Jeymi answered, “I hope they are not easy with her, why be easy?”

Jeymi dished on everyone going “easy” on Kris at the Tell All. Pic credit: @jeyminoguera/Instagram

“They feel shame, pity?” she continued. “That is more embarrassing.”

Interestingly, as Monsters and Critics recently reported, some of Jeymi and Kris’ castmates recently spoke out about going “easy” on Kris during the Tell All.

Jeymi’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way castmates speak out

Debbie Aguero responded to a comment in a Reddit thread about the topic, writing, “They even told everybody to go easy on Kris,” noting that Kris was in a “fragile emotional state.”

Others spoke out regarding the accusations, with Daniele Gates adding, “I will 100% confirm that no one asked me to do anything – go easy or hard on anyone – and I’m actually surprised and/or disappointed to hear that anyone received that direction.”

Lisa Hamme, a 90 Day Fiance alum, inserted herself into the conversation and shared a different account: “I know for a fact at tell all the producers do tell cast what to do and yes they instigate TROUBLE.”

Can 90 Day Fiance fans expect to see Jeymi in a future spinoff?

Another one of Jeymi’s fans asked the TLC star if 90 Day Fiance viewers might get to see more of her (and her dog, Zoe) on the franchise, perhaps for Pillow Talk or The Single Life.

Jeymi didn’t write a response; instead, she insinuated that she might film for future spinoffs as she posed for a selfie, raising one hand and shrugging her shoulders with a pensive expression on her face.

Jeymi teased that she may appear on 90 Day Fiance again in the future. Pic credit: @jeyminoguera/Instagram

Jeymi’s ex, Kris, has come under harsh criticism this season. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have accused her of being a drug addict and lying about her narcolepsy diagnosis.

Whether 90 Day Fiance fans will see Jeymi again on another season of the show remains to be seen. But in the meantime, she has gained popularity with viewers and has amassed 23,600 Instagram followers as of the publishing of this article.

Jeymi shared a smiley selfie in a recent Instagram post to commemorate accruing so many followers and supporters.

In the caption, she wrote, “We are 23,000…. #TEAMJEYMI thank you for helping me to be stronger…”

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.