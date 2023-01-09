Jessie James Decker wows fans with jaw-dropping physique in sports bra and underwear for Kittenish tease

Jessie poses on the red carpet at the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Jessie James Decker sent temperatures soaring in a stunning photoshoot clad in a sports bra and underwear.

The 34-year-old country-pop singer has no problem showing off her jaw-dropping figure, much to the delight of her millions of fans and followers.

With a new line of intimates coming to her Kittenish brand, Jessie has been promoting its Basics line, dropping later this week.

Jessie shared a sultry snap of herself on her personal Instagram page advertising the launch.

Posing in front of a light-filled window, the brunette beauty sported one of Kittenish’s bra-and-panty sets in a light sage hue.

Jessie’s ample curves and tanned and toned legs took center stage in the avocado-colored ensemble, consisting of a sports bra and matching high-cut panties. She paired the look with Kittenish’s crew socks, also coming to the Basics line on January 12.

Jessie James Decker is stunning in Kittenish sports bra and underwear as she teases Basics launch

The petite mom of three and wife to Eric Decker looked stunning for the photoshoot, wearing her hair in loose waves with a center part and letting her natural beauty shine with a warm and natural makeup palette.

She captioned the post, “1.12 🍐 Kittenish “basics” are back in more colors and new styles to fit your body & vibe🍐 Soft, supportive and for the kittenish babe in you😽 #meow.”

Jessie’s millions of adoring fans gushed over the post in the comments section, many begging her for the secret to her sensational physique.

Jessie’s fans want her diet and exercise routine

“Drop your diet plan are you kidding me,” penned one of Jessie’s followers.

Several shared that they “need” her workout routine. Another let her know how amazing she looked and jokingly demanded, “We need the diet/routine stat.”

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie is all about balance when it comes to her lifestyle. A bona fide foodie with a New York Times best-selling cookbook, Just Feed Me: Simply Delicious Recipes from My Heart to Your Plate, Jessie stays in shape with a combination of diet and exercise, but she also likes to indulge every now and then.

Jessie shares workout routine and diet plan

In an April 2021 Instagram post, Jessie shared her workout routine and diet plan with her fans. She shared that she typically works out three to four times weekly, incorporating jump-roping, lunges, and squats. Jessie also does some weight-lifting and uses resistance bands to keep her physique strong and toned.

As far as her diet is concerned, Jessie shared a look into what she eats during a typical day.

“I usually don’t eat first thing in the morning but if I do I will have a bowl of oatmeal or toast. I have coffee with cream (can’t give that up) after my work out I have a protein shake,” she wrote in the caption.

For lunch, Jessie likes to eat chicken salad or chicken over rice, and for a snack, she’ll indulge in chips and salsa unless she’s “really watching” herself. Then she’ll opt for a homemade protein energy ball instead, something she included in her Just Feed Me cookbook.

Jessie, who admittedly loves to eat, enjoys an espresso mid-afternoon and sticks to lean meats for dinner, such as a flank steak paired with veggies, chili, or enchiladas as her main course.

With a hectic lifestyle as a country music superstar, wife, and mom running a successful fashion line, Jessie has proven that it’s still important to take time for self-care. Her hard work has certainly paid off because she looks amazing.