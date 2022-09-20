Jessie James Decker stuns in skimpy bodysuit for DWTS premiere

Jessie James Decker wore a skimpy denim bodysuit for her DWTS debut. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker went out and did her best on the Season 31 Dancing with the Stars premiere.

The singer, mom, brand owner, and icon wore a bodysuit with cutouts and plenty of fringe, which allowed her to flow through the dance.

Jessie is partnered with Alan Bersten, which appeared to be a good fit for the country music artist.

This experience may be out of her comfort zone, but Jessie knows a thing or two about wardrobe, and her outfit was on point for the flow of the dance.

Following her performance, Jessie shared three shots from the night featuring her outfit and various views.

Choosing a denim-esque bodysuit with cutouts and fringe was daring, but it also worked with Alan in a denim look.

Jessie James Decker shows off toned physique in skimpy bodysuit

Jessie shared a carousel of three photos on her Instagram page.

The first opened up with the end of her and Alan’s dance, with her perched on his knee. The second image showed the couple in motion, showing Jessie’s cutouts and very little coverage with the bodysuit. The final image followed the performance.

She captioned the post, “Yallllll I have never been more nervous in my career omg!!!!! I know I have a lot to work on but shoot I’m proud I worked hard and did the darn thing!!! I would love to stay in this and keep working hard!! Vote Vote Vote Text “Jessie” to 21523 and you can vote ip to 10 times!!!!! I love yalll thanks for the support and thanks to @alanbersten for being the best coach ever and believing in me!!!!!!!”

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten’s DWTS performance

Choosing to dance to Sweet Home Alabama was interesting, but it reflected her country roots. While the feedback wasn’t as positive as she had likely hoped it would be. They went bigger, and it didn’t pay off. Their scores were all fives across the board, leaving them with only half of the total points possible.

It was clear that they have the potential to make progress through the competition, but Jessie admitted that it’s hard to fit everything in when she has kids and other obligations. She made it clear that she is a mom first and foremost.

Next week, Jessie and Alan will be dancing to an Elvis song as they move to the next round.

Dancing with the Stars streams Monday nights on Disney+.