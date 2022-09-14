Jessie James Decker stuns in little gold dress for DWTS promo

Jessie glittered in gold as she posed next to her dance partner for a DWTS promo shot. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker was a vision in gold as she posed alongside her dance partner ahead of her appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

Jessie is a busy woman these days. The 34-year-old multi-talented superstar is currently performing for millions amid her The Woman I’ve Become Tour while running her Kittenish clothing brand and raising three kids with her husband, retired NFL star, Eric Decker.

On top of all of that, she recently announced that she’ll be competing for the highly-craved Mirror Ball trophy as a celebrity contestant on the upcoming season of DWTS.

The blonde beauty recently shared a promotional shot on her Instagram, posing with her professional dance partner, Alan Bersten. In the shot, Jessie donned a glitzy gold dress that hugged her toned physique in all the right places.

The form-fitting minidress had one shoulder strap and perfectly accentuated her coveted curves. She paired the dress with brown and gold strappy dance shoes and wore her long locks half up with loose waves cascading down the back of her dress. She gave a big smile to the camera as she popped one knee for the shot, holding onto Bersten’s arm for balance.

For his part, Bersten wore head-to-toe black and placed one hand on his chest, and he smiled alongside his dance partner. Jessie noted in the caption that she and Berstein still needed to choose a name for their team: “It’s official!!! ✨✨✨ Team…. (we gotta pick a name @alanbersten lol).”

Plenty of Jessie’s 4.1 million Instagram followers liked the post and took to the comments where they showed their support, while some gave her suggestions for her team name.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jessie James Decker’s fans show support, suggest DWTS team names

Musician Alyssa Bonagura recommended using the name “Team Kittenish,” using Jessie’s clothing brand as inspiration.

Jessie’s sister, Sydney Rae Bass, suggested the name “Team tan,” while her husband Eric commented, “Game week!!!!”

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

The official DWTS Instagram account also commented, leaving a heart-eyed emoji while reality TV star Angela Babicz left three smiling cat with heart eyes emojis, and The Bachelor alum Madi Prew wrote, “So exciting!!!!”

Jessie struggling to balance work, family life as she prepares for DWTS

Although Jessie is excited to be a part of DWTS this season, she recently admitted that she’s been struggling with trying to balance her family life with work.

“I’m just like a little overwhelmed with how to juggle all of this right now,” Jessie recently admitted to her fans during an IG Story. “I feel like that’s gonna be my biggest downfall with doing this show, is like trying to squeeze everything in but also like prioritize. It’s been a lot, but I’m doing my best.”

Despite the pressure, Jessie has been putting in the work, rehearsing with Bersten while she has a brief hiatus from her tour. Next, she’ll hit the road on September 24 for a show in Sacramento, California followed by stops in Florida and then Tennessee before finishing out the year in Canada.

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars premieres on Monday, September 19 on Disney+.