Jessie James Decker has shared her secret to keeping that summer glow going, and it involves a spray from her Kittenish brand.

The singer’s one busy lady, but she has a morning routine that ensures she looks fresh-faced all day, even if she doesn’t feel that way.

This week Jessie clued her fans into how she keeps her face glowing despite not spray tanning or laying out in the sun recently.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jessie was fresh from a shower or bath, as her hair was still wet and she was wearing nothing but a towel.

In video mode, Jessie revealed that her face has stayed on the “tanner side” because of Kittenish’s spray tan mist.

The Dancing With the Stars contestant spilled that she sprays her face with the mist every single morning before she puts on any make-up.

Jessie James Decker explains best way to use Kittenish spray

After giving her face a good mist of the Kittenish Illuminating Facial Tan Mist, Jessie fanned her face to let it dry. Jessie explained the mist comes out evenly, but she also makes sure to let it dry before putting on her moisturizer and foundation.

“Honestly, I feel like it keeps my skin, like my face and my neck area, on the glowier, bronzier side,” she shared.

Jessie ended the video by giving her 4.1 million followers a little kiss to the camera. Instagram account @celebpostswritenow captured the IG video.

According to the Kittenish website, the spray tan mist is a “miracle in a bottle.” Not only does it give a tan glow, but it also can boost one’s mood. It does all of that without using any harmful sun rays too.

Dancing With the Stars adds to Jessie James Decker’s busy schedule

There’s no question that Jessie James Decker’s one busy lady. Jessie has her husband, Eric Decker, and three children to keep her constantly on the go.

Plus, she’s also a hit singer who is currently on tour. If that wasn’t enough, she signed up for Dancing With the Stars.

Jessie’s busy schedule isn’t getting in the way of her killing it on DWTS. After a tough James Bond night that had her son calling out judge Len Goodman, Jessie and her partner Alan Bersten bounced back with their Jive during Hocus Pocus week.

Despite her crazy life right now, Jessie James Decker manages to keep her glowy look with a little help from one of her Kittenish products.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on Disney+.