Jessie was feeling like a “denim queen” in her latest Dancing with the Stars ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia

Jessie James Decker was a vision in blue as she posed in her latest Dancing with the Stars ensemble.

Jessie is a busy woman these days as she’s joined the Season 31 cast of DWTS while balancing her family life, her The Woman I’ve Become Tour, and running her successful Kittenish clothing brand.

Heading into Week 5 of DWTS, Jessie was feeling like a “denim queen” in her floor-length denim dress.

Posing alongside her professional dance partner Alan Bersten, Jessie shared a photo of her get-up to Instagram ahead of Monday night’s competition.

Jessie went into full-on glam mode for the evening, donning her denim dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit. The country songstress wore a white belt around her trim waist and a diamond-encrusted choker that extended to her chest, carrying a matching light blue purse and wearing tan dancing shoes.

Jessie’s makeup was neutral with a smokey eye, and her hair fell in loose waves across her shoulders and was parted in the center. For his part, Alan matched Jessie in head-to-toe blue, donning a denim shirt, suit jacket, and pants.

“Feelin like a denim king and queen 👖✨☺️,” she captioned the share.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jessie James Decker dons low-cut denim dress for DWTS’ Most Memorable Year performance

The theme of the evening was Most Memorable Year as part of the overall theme, Stars’ Stories Week. Each contestant chose a year in which something memorable happened to them, and for Jessie, it was the year 2014 when she became a mother.

Jessie danced to one of her own songs, aptly titled Blue Jeans, for her and Alan’s Tango performance which earned them a total score of 29/40.

The multi-talented superstar posted another set of photos to Instagram in her denim attire, giving her fans a better look at her head-to-toe look for the evening. To keep in line with the country and denim theme, Jessie held a diamond-studded microphone.

Admittedly, Jessie was nervous heading into her performance. Taking to IG ahead of Monday night, Jessie told her fans, “I’m so excited for tonight and nervous but I know it’s gonna be special and I really feel like I’m coming out of my nervous shell I’m getting more comfortable in my dancin skin and I’m proud of that!!!”

Jessie dedicates DWTS performance to daughter Vivianne

Ahead of her performance on Monday night, Jessie dedicated her dance to her and Eric Decker’s firstborn child, their daughter, Vivianne.

Jessie said that becoming a mother in 2014 was “completely life-changing” and said when DWTS asked her what year was her most memorable, it was a no-brainer.

“It’s not about you anymore, it’s about your children. And honestly, if your children are happy and healthy, that’s all that matters. … So it made the most sense to dedicate to my firstborn and do her favorite song,” Jessie shared.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Disney+.