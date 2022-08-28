Jessie James Decker in snakeskin outfit for backstage pose with husband Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker was joined by her husband, Eric Decker, as she posed in a snakeskin ensemble. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker continues to wow her fans with her sensational curves, this time in a backstage share alongside her husband, Eric Decker.

Jessie is currently traveling the country as she performs on her The Woman I’ve Become tour, where she recently finished up a show in Arizona before heading off to her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

A special guest backstage joined the petite, 5-foot-1 country-pop songstress following her Tempe, Arizona show — her husband and former NFL star, Eric.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jessie shared a photo of herself and her husband of nine years posing for an impromptu shot.

For the snap, taken backstage at her concert, Jessie rocked a pair of snakeskin-print leather pants, which hugged her curves in all the right places, paired with a matching top. Jessie’s collared top had a plunging neckline and was clasped together at her décolletage, showing just the right amount of skin.

Adding some height to her petite frame and elongating her shapely legs, Jessie opted for a pair of black strappy heels and kept her accessories minimal, donning a pair of gold hoop earrings, a delicate gold bracelet, and her massive, attention-grabbing wedding ring.

The multi-talented superstar wore her long hair down and parted in the middle, giving a closed-mouth smile to the camera as she placed one arm on the wall and the other on Eric’s leg.

Eric opted for a green t-shirt paired with black jeans, a pair of black cowboy boots, and a black ball cap for his casual concert-going look.

The Kittenish founder captioned the share, “Look who showed up in AZ last night 💋,” tagging her equally good-looking husband.

Jessie reveals her tour essentials

Being on tour means Jessie spends a lot of time on the road and away from her family, including her and Eric’s three kids, Vivianne, 8, Eric, 6, and Forrest, 4. Earlier this year, The Should Have Known Better crooner shared what she likes to take with her on the road to feel more at home.

Among her life-on-the-road essentials are fuzzy slippers, comfy loungewear, protein powder to keep her nutrition and jaw-dropping figure in check, Throat Coat tea, coloring books, candles, and wine.