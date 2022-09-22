Jessie James Decker in plunging dance costume feels like a ‘country princess’

Jessie was feeling like a “country princess” in her custom-made DWTS costume. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jessie James Decker was looking and feeling the part of a “country princess” as she modeled her Dancing with the Stars costume.

Jessie joined the Season 31 cast of DWTS with her professional dance partner, Alan Bersten.

As the country superstar dances her way towards earning the Mirrorball Trophy, she’s been sharing some behind-the-scenes footage of her experience.

Jessie took to her Instagram Stories to show off her look that she donned while performing the cha-cha to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s song Sweet Home Alabama during Week 1.

Sharing a mirror selfie, aptly set to the song Denim & Rhinestones by Carrie Underwood, Jessie posed in her denim and bedazzled fringe ensemble, which included a bodysuit with cutouts and matching sleeves.

The dark-washed denim material was complemented by the sparkly fringe, which lined her sleeves, her plunging V-neckline, and her trim waistline.

Jessie James Decker feeling like a ‘country princess’ in curve-hugging costume

Jessie wore her long hair half up and curled with plenty of volume and accessorized with a simple pair of diamond stud earrings and a delicate necklace.

“Shout out to @dancingwiththestars design team/costume dept for crushing this piece!!!!!” Jessie captioned her share. “Felt like a country princess.”

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie shares struggles of grueling dance rehearsals and jam-packed schedule

Further sharing her experience with her grueling dance rehearsals, Jessie shared a photo of herself and Alan practicing their dance routine. As they struck a pose, Jessie joked that Alan has to give her reminders to straighten her legs and point her toes, admitting that it’s painful. Another photo was a close-up of Jessie’s bruised leg which she captioned, “Dis leg is struggling.”

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Admitting that her first day of rehearsals were “really hard,” Jessie revealed that she questioned what she was doing. The fact that Jessie is so booked and busy makes it even tougher.

As she explained in the video below, she’s also shooting a music video this week before she performs for her The Woman I’ve Become Tour for a show in Sacramento, California on Saturday, September 24. Therefore, she’ll lose an entire day of rehearsals; so, to combat her stressful week, she held up a glass of red wine to show the camera how she would be winding down for the night.

Jessie and Alan’s performance earned them a score of 20 out of 40, meaning they’ll return for another week to try and impress the judges with their dance moves. Jessie’s used to performing for millions on stage as she sings her heart out, so that should come in handy as she continues on DWTS.

As judge Len Goodman said of her Week 1 performance, “You came out and sold it. The performance level was really high.”