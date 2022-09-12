Jessie James Decker flexes biceps in skintight spandex during DWTS training

Jessie looks fabulous as she takes on the challenge of DWTS. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker flexes her biceps in skintight spandex during Dancing With the Stars training as she gears up for her reality TV return.

It’s been five years since Jessie was on reality TV, but this time around, she’s doing things a lot differently.

The singer and her husband, Eric Decker, had their own show Eric & Jessie: Game On, that ran for three seasons on E!

This time, she’s competing for the Mirror Ball trophy as she juggles being a mom of three and her current The Woman I’ve Become Tour.

Rehearsals for DWTS are in full swing, and Jessie has already felt the pressure of juggling so many things at once after an “eventful” morning with her children.

Jessie’s putting it all on the line to win the coveted trophy, which means she’s bringing her training A-game and looking fabulous while doing it.

Dancing with the Stars’ Jessie James Decker flexes biceps in skintight spandex

Kicking off the week, Jessie took to Instagram Stories to share a couple of photos of her in training mode. Jessie wasn’t rehearsing with her partner Alan Bersten, but rather getting her sweat on in the gym.

Posing in front of weights, Jessie rocked blue/green spandex workout shorts and a tan sports bra that showed off her toned tummy and lean legs. With her hair up in a bun, Jessie completed the look with sneakers and flexed her killer biceps.

Sign up for our newsletter!

There’s no question the image was eye-catching, which was likely the point as Jessie used it to promote her doing an Amazon Live.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker’s workout style is on point

The talented singer has a great sense of style. There’s no question about that. Whether she’s singing her heart out for fans or getting a workout in, Jessie’s fashion sense is on point.

Another Instagram Stories share promoting her Amazon Live had Jessie sitting on cement steps sporting blue workout pants and a matching sports bra.

Jessie had her hair in a messy ponytail with pink and grey sneakers completing her outfit. She was stretching out her arm while staring off to the side too.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Along with showing off her workout style, Jessie also gave her followers a glimpse of just how tired she was after her first rehearsal over the weekend.

She admitted it took place at the venue where she was performing later that night.

Jessie James Decker is one busy lady, but that’s not stopping her from giving her upcoming stint on DWTS Season 31 her all and looking fabulous while doing it.

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 premieres on Monday, September 19 on Disney+.