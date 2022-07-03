Jessica Nickson reveals very pregnant belly while posing in bikini for Independence Day

The Big Brother showmance between Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf is still going strong. Pic credit: @thejessicanickson/Instagram

Jessica Nickson showed off her very pregnant belly while the family was out enjoying some time at the pool. And she did so while being surrounded by her husband, Cody Nickson, and all the kids.

During the Big Brother 19 season, fans got to know Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson. They began a showmance while living inside the Big Brother house, and they continued that relationship after the season ended.

Since their time on BB19, Cody and Jessica have won a season of The Amazing Race, have made a home for themselves, and have had two daughters. That’s in addition to Cody’s daughter from a previous relationship.

Very soon, another baby is going to arrive. Recently, Jessica revealed that she is having another girl, which means that Cody will be even further outnumbered at future family outings. The new baby is expected to arrive in August.

Fun in the sun for the Nickson family

“Independence Day weekend pool day 🇺🇸,” Cody Nickson wrote as the caption to a photo that featured all of the kids, and his wife, Jessica.

