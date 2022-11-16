Jessenia Cruz speaks out after dramatic Bachelor in Paradise exit

Jessenia Cruz posts about her time on Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

It was surely a hard night for Jessenia Cruz as she said goodbye to her second shot at love on the beaches of Paradise.

Jessenia, who was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, joined this year’s Bachelor in Paradise cast as one of the new women to enter during the show’s first-ever “Split Week.”

Loyal BIP viewers will remember Jessenia from Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise as well, where she got involved in her first love triangle with Chris Conran and Alana Milne.

This week, after newcomer Ency Abedin entered the beach and swept up Jessenia’s love interest, Andrew Spencer, Jessenia was left date-less as the crew headed to the Paradise Sadie Hawkins dance.

Jessenia pulled Andrew aside for a chat at the dance, and after some revealing news that Andrew still had lingering feelings for Teddi Wright, they both decided it was time to leave the beach.

Shortly after last night’s episode aired, Jessenia took to her Instagram to give her piece on (round two) of her Paradise experience.

Jessenia Cruz says shes ‘on to the next chapter’ after Bachelor in Paradise exit

Jessenia shared a photo of herself smiling while handing out a rose during one of the show’s rose ceremonies. In her caption, she showed gratitude for the “worthwhile” opportunity to find love in such an unconventional way.

“Finding love can be a long but worthwhile journey. I’m grateful you all came along for the ride. Now, on to the next chapter,” she said.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also took to Twitter to clear up any misconceptions about her chat with Andrew before deciding to ultimately leave the show.

“This conversation was intended to be a lot shorter.. there was a lot of talking in circles, it was really hard for me to navigate. I said what I felt was necessary, and left,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @calypsocruz/Twitter

What can fans expect on the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise?

The two-part BIP finale will air next Monday and Tuesday nights, which only means one thing — proposals are potentially on the horizon.

However, on the flip side, more breakups are inevitable as well, as couples are expected to sit down and really debate whether or not they are compatible beyond the beaches of Paradise.

The show’s newest preview has given fans a few hints at what’s to come, including Shanae’s “I’m looking for a husband, not a TikTok boyfriend” line and Brandon referring to Serene as his soulmate.

Victoria Fuller is shown shedding some tears for Johnny, which comes fresh off the heels of her recent speculation that she has sparked up a relationship with former Bachelorette contestant Greg Grippo after filming for Paradise.

The finale will also be followed up with the show’s reunion episodes, which means fans should finally get answers to all of their remaining questions.

Buckle up, Bachelor Nation… it’s sure to be a bumpy ride.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.