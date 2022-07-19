Jessenia Cruz gets icy with skin-baring throwback

Jessenia Cruz debuted on The Bachelor Season 25 with Matt James. Pic credit: @jessenia.cruz/Instagram

Jessenia Cruz recently showed off her curves in a throwback photoshoot.

The Bachelor Nation star gave an effortless rear view.

She also soaked up some sun for the outdoor shoot.

Jessenia posed by “party ice” as she channeled her inner model.

Along with baring skin in her summertime outfit, Jessenia also rocked a bold red lip.

Jessenia also wowed followers by looking voluptuous in a flattering pair of jeans.

Jessenia Cruz is icy hot in summer shoot

Jessenia Cruz took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback photo from the summer of 2019.

In the photo, Jessenia faced away from the camera while wearing a flowy strapless top that shows off most of her back. Jessenia also wore a pair of fitted jeans, showing off her backside as she looked into the distance.

The Bachelor Nation beauty wore her signature black tresses down and swept to one side.

Jessenia’s stunning side profile was displayed with dolled-up makeup, including a bright, bold red lip. She accessorized the look with a pair of hoop earrings.

As the sun shined down on her, Jessenia posed by an ice box advertising Mireles party ice. Red and turquoise buildings could also be seen behind Jessenia in the shot.

Jessenia captioned the post, “Pulled an archive from the last Summer it was this hot,” adding hot emojis and revealing the photo was taken in the summer of 2019.

Jessenia’s friends, fans, and followers reacted to the post with compliments.

Serena Pitt, who appeared on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise with Jessenia, commented, “SO HOT.”

Other comments included, “we’re not worthy,” “Wow,” “I looove these pics,” and “um yes tris.”

Pic credit: @jessenia.cruz/Instagram

Jessica Cruz caught in two love triangles on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7

Jessenia Cruz appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, where her love connections got messy.

Initially, Jessenia hit it off with Ivan Hall, and the pair were going strong until Chris Conran arrived on the island.

In the middle of a love triangle, Jessenia quickly ditched Ivan for Chris, as it was revealed that she and Chris had a pre-established friendship before going to paradise.

However, the tables quickly turned, and Jessenia found herself in Ivan’s shoes when Chris left Jessenia for newcomer Alana Milnes.

Chris and Alana appeared to have been romantically involved before appearing on paradise. The BIP Season 7 cast didn’t take kindly to Chris and Alana already being in a relationship.

After Jessenia, Joe Amabile, Riley Christian, and others confronted Chris and Alana, they swiftly left the island but remained in a relationship.

Jessenia left Bachelor in Paradise single but has kept her head up amidst the drama of the summer spinoff as she enjoys this year’s summer.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.