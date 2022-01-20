Jesse Palmer teases most dramatic part of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor wasn’t shown on the trailer

Host of The Bachelor Jesse Palmer says the most dramatic has yet to be seen. Pic credit: ABC

If you’re like most of Bachelor Nation, you were confused when it seemed as the producers spilled vital details from the upcoming season of The Bachelor in the trailer.

Seemingly revealing the faces of his finalists, Season 26 lead Clayton Echard was shown breaking the news in a lavish rose ceremony that he had fallen in love with three women.

And while it seemed like ABC leaked the whole storyline, host Jesse Palmer revealed that the most shocking thing that happened on Clayton Echard’s season actually wasn’t shown in the trailer.

Jesse Palmer teases that the trailer didn’t show the most shocking thing from this season of The Bachelor

While the trailer of The Bachelor left little to the imagination regarding the rest of the season, in a conversation with Us Weekly, Palmer revealed the most shocking has yet to be seen.

“It’s something we don’t know about yet,” The Bachelor host confirmed. “We have very smart people on this show, with respect to what they’re putting out and how they’re editing everything and putting it together but, there are multiple, multiple moments that I think are going to be very, very eye-opening.”

“They’re gonna see things on this season that they haven’t seen in 20 years of watching The Bachelor,” the former football player continued.

Jesse Palmer on Clayton’s season being the most dramatic one so far

The last episode left fans on a major cliff-hanger and Bachelor Nation had to wait an extra week for a new episode due to the NFL playoffs.

After finding out a contestant’s “friends-with-benefits” situation, Echard consulted The Bachelor host on if a rose has ever been taken back in the past.

Speaking of the moment, the ESPN commenter noted, “We’re sort of at a pretty big moment right now with respect to kind of learning about Clayton and what he’s willing to do moving forward to find his person.”

“One thing people need to know about Clayton’s season, in general, is that on The Bachelor, there are just no rules and Clayton is willing to do whatever it takes to find his person,” Palmer explained later in the interview. “He’s going to take risks, he’s going to take chances.”

The Bachelor returns Monday, January 24, 2022, at 8/7c on ABC.