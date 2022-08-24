Jesse Palmer talks about having two leads for The Bachelor and who he’d like them to be

Jesse Palmer on whether they will have two Bachelors now. Pic credit: @jessepalmer/Instagram

Jesse Palmer has recently become the host for all three of the Bachelor franchise shows: The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise.

When he accepted the first gig with Clayton Echard as the leading man, he probably had no clue he would be hosting co-Bachelorettes his very next season.

Now that the franchise has done two leading women in this unique season, what’s to say they won’t next try two men as the leads?

Jesse has now spoken out about the possibility and whether he foresees this happening in the next season or in the future.

He has given his thoughts and opinions on the idea and whether he believes it will continue to work as this season with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia has.

Moreover, if he had the ability to choose, Jesse Palmer also revealed who he would like to see in those two positions as Bachelors.

Jesse Palmer shared his opinion on having two Bachelor leads

As Jesse joined co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young on the Bachelor Happy Hour this week, he learned that the women wanted to see two male leads next.

Jesse stated in response to them, “I think it could work! The show is always trying to find ways to reinvent itself and give Bachelor Nation something new, something unique, and something to talk about.”

He said this season was basically an experiment with having the two women, Gabby and Rachel, as leads. Because of how it’s gone, Jesse said he thought two Bachelors would be on the table.

Jesse Palmer revealed his picks for two Bachelors

Jesse went on to talk about how they would find two men to fill the leading roles if they did end up going that route.

He asked the co-hosts if they should go with two male alums from different time periods or if fans would rather see two guys who are already friends like Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall.

When he thought about who he would love to see in the spots, he exclaimed, “I’m partial to Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer from Katie Thurston’s season as a dynamic duo.”

But then he also added, “Or I’m a big Mike Johnson fan, so maybe Mike and someone from a newer season. I don’t know!”

Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young added in their two cents

After hearing Jesse’s thoughts, Becca piped up with her own thoughts, as she said it would be fun to have someone from a few seasons back who’s had time to reflect on their experience and pair them with someone who was recently on the show.

Michelle even claimed, “I think we should see it. If we’re going to have two girls, let’s put two guys in there. Even if it’s not the most successful season, then, hey, they know.”

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.