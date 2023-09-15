Jesse Metcalfe hits back after Sharna Burgess DWTS shade

Sharna Burgess isn’t going to be competing on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, but she is spilling some DWTS tea.

After sharing how shocked she was not to be included in the upcoming season, Sharna opened up about her time on the show.

She let it all out on the first episode of her new iHeartRadio podcast, Old-Ish, where she vaguely opened up about her “most difficult” dance partner.

Considering that Sharna’s first dance partner upon joining the show was Andy Dick, we’re actually surprised to hear that it was not him but someone else that takes the top prize in terms of who she didn’t enjoy working with.

Sharna said, “I wasn’t able to be in the room alone with him after the first couple of weeks because of things that happened. That was rocky, and we were eliminated very quickly.”

While Sharna didn’t name Jesse specifically, it was pretty easy to deduce who she was talking about. She was paired with Jesse for Season 29 after taking Season 28 off following a win the year prior with Bobby Bones.

Sharna and Jesse just didn’t dazzle on the dance floor and ended up going home fourth.

The former DWTS pro claimed that winning with Bobby was difficult for her because of all the hate it brought from fans of the show who thought they shouldn’t have won it.

Then, along came Jesse, who she did not get along with, and the pair did not get far.

Jesse Metcalfe responds to Sharna Burgess shade

Jesse Metcalfe, best known for roles in Desperate Housewives and John Tucker Must Die, was clearly not amused that Sharna was still talking about their time together — four years later.

Through his rep with a message to TV Line, Jesse responded to Sharna’s claims by letting everyone know how “reckless” Sharna’s chatter about him was.

“If she is referring to a time where our client Jesse Metcalfe worked with Ms. Burgess four years ago, the only recollection was that they didn’t get along. Vague insinuations are not only reckless but also irrelevant.”

When is Dancing with the Stars returning for Season 32?

After what felt like forever, we finally know who will be competing on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars and when the new season will start.

It should be a really fun and competitive season considering who is joining the cast.

Of course, we couldn’t have a new season without a bit of controversy, and this season, some fans are not happy with one casting choice and have a lot to say about it.

Dancing with the Stars premieres on Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC.