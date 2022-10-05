Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona prove they are still together amid breakup rumors

Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona proved they are still together. Pic credit: @jenifferandjesse/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alums Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona just affirmed their relationship on their joint social media account amid breakup rumors.

In mid-September, while Jeniffer was doing a Q&A on her own Instagram account, she responded to a fan asking about her and Jesse’s relationship status. She relayed, “For those who been asking @jessemeester and I are not together.”

However, that does not seem to be the case anymore, or it’s possible that the statement was taken out of context as the pair were not physically together at that time.

Nevertheless, Jesse and Jeniffer just proved that they are still together with an anniversary post that detailed how they celebrate each other every month.

On their joint Instagram, a video was shared of the 90 Day couple on a bike ride with beautiful scenery as just the two of them shared the road.

In the caption of the video, the pair explained, “Every month on the 4th we celebrate our anniversary and we are cycling in a remote location. Guess how many months we are together? ❤️ #jandj.”

Jeniffer Tarazona and Jesse Meester met on 90 Day: The Single Life

Jeniffer first appeared on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days, where her rocky and ultimately mismatched relationship with Tim Malcolm played out.

Jesse has been a veteran within the 90 Day franchise, having been on Seasons 1-2 of Before the 90 Days with his ex-girlfriend Darcey Silva. From there, Jesse made different appearances around the franchise related to Darcey and also had his dating life in the spotlight briefly on What Now?

Jeniffer and Jesse were on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, where it was revealed that they had been talking online for around a year. Jesse traveled to Jeniffer’s native Colombia to meet her in person for the first time and also meet her daughter.

They ended up having an instant connection but did encounter some roadblocks that they seemed to have gotten past because Jesse left Colombia in a relationship with Jeniffer.

Jesse and Jeniffer have both been hostile toward the 90 Day Fiance exes

During The Single Life Tell All, Jeniffer and Jesse got into it with Tim Malcolm about whether or not Tim showed Jeniffer Jesse’s Instagram in the first place.

Jesse and Tim also faced off at the Tell All for Season 3 of Before the 90 Days when Tim defended Darcey.

Whenever Jesse has appeared in Darcey’s life since their breakup, he has caused a stir. They most recently came face to face on Season 2 of 90 Day Bares All and at the Season 3 Tell All of Darcey’s spinoff, Darcey & Stacey.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.