Jessa Duggar returns to social media as fans beg for ‘more Spurgeon content’

Jessa Duggar returned to social media after being away for a few weeks.

It’s been a busy few months for the Duggars, with two weddings less than eight weeks apart.

Now that Jessa is back, we expect her to be more active during the coming holiday season.

She shared that she is getting into making sourdough bread, a craze that has taken over. Jessa was able to capture her children’s reactions to tasting her bread.

Spurgeon was the video’s highlight, with his funny expressions and narration.

The Counting On star appeared in the video as Spurgeon gushed over the “best sourdough ever.”

Jessa Duggar highlights Spurgeon’s personality

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald welcomed Spurgeon in 2015. He is the eldest child, with four siblings behind him.

Spurgeon has grown up on camera, likely making him comfortable filming videos with his mom.

With Counting On canceled, Jessa has tried her hand at various social media endeavors, including running her own YouTube channel.

In the comment section of her recent sourdough share, followers couldn’t help gushing over Spurgeon.

One follower wrote, “We definitely need more Spurgeon content! ❤️”

Another said, “Spurgeon looks, sounds and speaks just like his mama! ❤️”

Someone else poked fun at how “far” Jessa had come from the days when she was first learning to cook.

Pic credit: @jessaseewald/Instagram

Jessa Duggar continues to feature her children

Jessa Duggar is one of the few Duggar siblings who continues to share her children with her followers.

Jill Duggar and Jinger Duggar stopped showing their children’s faces, and others completely faded from the spotlight.

However, Jessa hasn’t been shy about featuring her kids or allowing her siblings to have them in their videos or on social media. Jana Duggar’s video about the farm animals at the Big House featured Spurgeon and Henry.

The Counting On star took over the video duties when the show was canceled and has captured several moments from family gatherings. Jessa filmed Christmas, their harvest party, and more.

Spurgeon may follow in his mom’s footsteps as he enjoys being on camera. He has experience filming, as was featured in her sourdough video.

We expect more Spurgeon videos with his ninth birthday just around the corner. Jessa and Ben Seewald have a birthday tradition of giving their kids a present a day during their birthday week, and it’s always filmed.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.