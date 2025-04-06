Jessa Duggar highlights her ‘favorite humans’ after announcing pregnancy

Jessa Duggar is growing her family.

The Counting On star shared her pregnancy news after she hit the halfway mark. She and Ben Seewald will welcome their sixth child later this year.

Although she had taken a step back from social media during the holidays, the reality TV star shared an updated photo of her five children.

Jessa is busy with three boys and two girls as she homeschools them.

With the warmer weather coming, the mom of five will likely spend more time outdoors.

The Duggars are known for their camping trips, outdoor excursions, and more.

Jessa Duggar and her ‘favorite humans’

Jessa Duggar shared a photo of her five children all seated on a chair in what appeared to be a nature area.

Spurgeon and Henry capped off the ends, with Ivy, Fern, and George in the middle.

She captioned her share, “5 of my favorite humans. 💞”

The Seewald kids have grown up quite a bit since they were introduced on the family’s reality TV show. Spurgeon will turn 10 later this year, Henry turned eight earlier this year, Ivy will be six in June, Fern will be four in July, and George will be two later this year.

Spurgeon, Henry, and Ivy were part of Jessa and Ben Seewald’s story on Counting On.

Will Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have the most children?

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are second among the Duggar siblings in terms of the number of children they have.

Josh and Anna Duggar have seven children, which is where it will stay as he continues to serve time in federal prison.

The older Duggar siblings have slowed down, with many sticking to having only a few children instead of a large number as they had.

A few couples have kept their lives private after Counting On was canceled. Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson have moved away from the public eye, while Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell have also chosen a more private life.

Jessa and Ben may be done after baby number six, but it wouldn’t surprise us to learn if they had a seventh or even an eighth child. Jessa has always been a staunch supporter of her upbringing and life, so having a big family is par for the course with her.

In the coming months, Jessa will welcome her sixth child. She and Ben will likely share the gender with the birth announcement as they keep that between them until the baby is born.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.