Jessa Duggar earns high praise in fitted ripped jeans: ‘You look great Jess’

Jessa Duggar took a page from Jinger Duggar’s playbook with her new shopping haul.

The Counting On star partnered with the Bates sisters and their boutique. The Duggar and the Bates have been friends for decades, with several children from both families being close friends.

Typically, Jessa is more reserved than Jinger regarding clothing, as she has been the “good daughter” amid the family’s backlash over the last decade.

However, with Jinger and Jessa being close and Jeremy Vuolo and Ben Seewald having known each other before becoming in-laws, it’s less surprising that Jessa has loosened up a bit.

Taking to her Instagram page, Jessa did a clothing haul try-on, which included several outfits that many never expected the Duggar daughter to wear.

She captioned her share, “@batessistersboutique always has the cutest clothing!”

Jessa Duggar praised for looking ‘great’ after five children

The comment section of Jessa Duggar’s try-on video immediately filled up with praise for the Counting On star.

Many gushed over how great she looked, while one admitted they had no idea the Duggars were wearing pants.

They wrote, “I guess I haven’t come out from under the Duggar rock… because I didn’t know you wore pants, jeans, shorts, shorter length dresses, etc… 🤷🏼‍♀️”

Others noticed how great Jessa looked after welcoming five babies.

Someone said, “You look so good Jessa, especially for having 5 kids!!!!”

Another wrote, “You look great Jess after 4 kids. What is your secret. Love all the outfits🤗”

It seems the commenter forgot that Jessa welcomed baby George earlier this year.

Pic credit: @jessaseewald/Instagram

Jessa Duggar loosens up

For a long time, Jessa Duggar was the daughter who followed Jim Bob Duggar’s rules without question.

She was easily the most obedient when speaking out about the family and even sat next to Jill Duggar when they discussed what happened to them at the hands of their brother, Josh Duggar. Jessa led the conversation and brushed off things that bothered Jill.

Jessa was also responsible for the family’s social media following Counting On’s cancellation. She would film events like Christmas and their Fall Festival, even revealing Jedidiah Duggar was interested in Katelyn “Katey” Nakatsu before their relationship was made public.

However, it seems that the third Duggar daughter has loosened up a bit after watching her sisters live with more freedom. Jessa seems to be living her best life with jeans and shorter skirts.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.