Jessa Duggar can’t believe George is ‘so big’ as fans gush over his ‘arm rolls’

Jessa Duggar must have found her groove as a mom of five.

The Counting On star has been more active on social media recently, which supports the speculation that the Duggars are working on something behind the scenes.

Welcoming George earlier this year was an emotional experience for Jessa. She had experienced a miscarriage, which led to controversy after she had to have a procedure following her loss.

She hasn’t shared much of George since the birth, but that changed in recent weeks.

Marveling how “big” George has gotten, Jessa shared an updated photo of the little guy sitting up.

He resembles his big sisters with his big eyes and fair coloring.

Jessa Duggar gushes over George

On Instagram, Jessa Duggar offered followers an updated photo of her youngest child, George.

She captioned her share, “How are you so big already? 🤍.”

Her comment section immediately lit up with followers gushing over how cute George is and marveling over his “arm rolls.”

One follower said, “He started out a bit bigger than the average and has grown from there 😍💙🧢.”

Another wrote, “It’s the arm rolls for me! 😍 You have the cutest babies Jessa!! 🥰.”

Others mentioned how he looked like Jessa, while someone else thought he was Henry’s twin.

Did Jessa Duggar step back into the family manager position?

Jessa Duggar was the family manager at one point. She would film all family events, including their fall festival, Christmas parties, and more.

She seemingly gave up that job when Joy-Anna Duggar began vlogging and sharing some family events on her YouTube channel.

Because of Counting On’s cancellation, the kids were getting creative with revenue streams. From YouTube to product ads on social media, they were doing more than ever before.

Joy-Anna recently announced she was stepping back from vlogging and social media (though she has been quite active on Instagram), and Jana Duggar has reappeared.

However, Jessa has done a great job being the family’s mouthpiece, often standing up for her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. She hasn’t discussed her sisters’ books and didn’t discuss Josh Duggar’s convictions.

Between Jana and Jessa, Jim Bob has two daughters who will comply. However, with Jessa having children and being married, she is likely the one he favors.

It will be interesting to see if Jessa starts sharing more and adding more YouTube content.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.