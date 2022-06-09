Jersey Shore’s Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola stuns in spandex outfit

Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola flaunted her figure in two-piece spandex. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola may no longer be filming with the franchise, but that hasn’t stopped her from being a topic of conversation amongst fans.

Sammi often shares selfies and photos on her social media pages, and fans constantly beg her to return to the show.

Despite rumors that have gone around, Sammi has remained adamant that she has no desire to return to reality TV.

She runs a successful business, Sweetheart Coast, and runs a shop right on the boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Sammi has been thriving over the last few years, and fans have noted how happy she seems.

Not only have fans noticed how good things are going for her, but they were completely stunned by a recent post that showed her in a spandex get-up.

Jersey Shore’s Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola stuns in spandex

Sammi posted a video on her Instagram to advertise a self-tanner she was using.

She was wearing an all-black, two-piece outfit in the post.

She wore a black, low-cut sports bra with thin straps that showed off her figure. On the bottom, she wore skin-tight spandex shorts that hugged her curves.

The revealing ensemble was much less conservative than followers are used to, but her fans were absolutely stunned by how great she looked, and they wasted no time letting her know.

One person commented, “YOU LOOK SO DANG GOOD!!! [fire emoji]”

A separate follower said, “Good Lord you are absolute [fire emojis]”

As a third told her, she was “very beautiful.”

The compliments continued to flood in as one follower joked, “I love my wife I love my wife…”

Another compared Sammi to “a fine wine.”

Others let her know how “pretty” she looked.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola’s love life

Fans have noticed how great Sammi looks, and her recent glow could have something to do with her new man.

In the fall, Sammi became Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Justin May. She posed in a photo with him and simply wrote the caption, “Thankful.”

Since meeting him, she’s seemed happy.

The two of them started dating following the end of Sammi’s engagement to Christian Biscardi. The former couple went their separate ways last year at the start of the summer.

While fans may not have a chance to catch up with Sammi or get to know her relationship in the new seasons of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, they can keep up to date on her life through her social media pages.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.