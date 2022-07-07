Jersey Shore’s Sammi Giancola shows off her figure in a skimpy bikini. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola continues to have a strong following of fans despite no longer filming the show.

She regularly posts on social media and keeps everyone updated on the latest happenings in her life.

She’s also a successful entrepreneur and often promotes her clothing business, Sweetheart Coast.

In addition to modeling some of the pieces from her store, Sammi takes advantage of her influencer status and shares items she finds elsewhere.

Recently Sammi showed off a skimpy black bikini that she purchased online and had fans raving over how amazing she looked.

Jersey Shore’s Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola stuns in black bikini

Sammi has always impressed fans with her natural good looks, but her recent bikini show-off took things to the next level.

She posted a TikTok video with the caption, “Found a bikini on Amazon that supports you in all the right places.”

Sammi was wearing a black asymmetrical bikini top with matching bottoms.

She moved back and forth in front of the camera, and her washboard abs were on full display.

The top had one strap that diagonally went across her body as it barely covered her voluptuous assets.

Her bottoms were pulled up just enough to have a clear view of her hips, and her long, toned legs showed the work she puts in to take care of herself.

Her hair was styled long and straight, and she had a sunkissed tan.

@sammisweetheart1 Found a bikini on Amazon that supports you in all the right places ☺️ ♬ Massive – Drake

Upon seeing the TikTok, fans raved about how amazing Sammi looked.

One fan exclaimed, “slay sammi.”

Another added, “she literally still looks 21 omg.”

Pic credit: @sammisweetheart1/TikTok

A separate follower noted, “Sammi is serving.”

One shared that she was “absolutely stunning.”

Pic credit: @sammisweetheart1/TikTok

Will Sammi Giancola ever return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

As fans continue to admire her from afar, the question always remains whether Sammi would consider a return to film Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Some viewers predicted that she might return if Ronnie was no longer filming, but she’s remained out of the spotlight even after he took some time off. She made it clear that it wasn’t something she was interested in coming back to.

Sammi seems content with the life she lives now and appears happier than ever with her boyfriend, Justin May.

She first showed him off on social media last fall during Thanksgiving. It was the first time she was seen with someone new after calling off her engagement to her former fiancé Christian Biscardi.

Sammi and Justin continue to share cute photos together, and it looks like things are going well for her.

While we may not be seeing her on reality TV any time soon, fans can continue to keep up with her on social media.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.