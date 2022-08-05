Jersey Shore’s JWOWW calls Mike Sorrentino out as ‘fake,’ says she feels ‘betrayed’

Jersey Shore’s JWOWW calls out Mike Sorrentino and questions his intentions. Pic credit: @jwoww/Instagram

The current season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has largely portrayed Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino as a trouble maker as many question whether the “old Mike” has returned.

Even though he’s typically very positive and does his best to be a good friend to everyone in the group, he’s found himself caught in the middle of all the drama surrounding Angelina Pivarnick’s marriage issues and cheating allegations.

It looks like he still has some work to do despite airing things out with Angelina on the latest episode following a screaming match.

His original issues may have been between him and Angelina, but the turmoil has started to impact his friendships with other cast members.

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley wasted no time confronting Mike about how she felt as she became emotional.

She questioned Mike’s intentions and whether or not he was a good friend.

Jersey Shore’s JWOWW takes aim at Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

After Mike talked to Angelina’s estranged husband, Chris Larangeira, he told his costars that he said Angelina was the one to leak the wedding speech audio.

Having been deeply impacted by the fallout of the speech, JWOWW, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Deena Cortese became upset all over again and called Angelina out on social media.

They realized afterward that they should have calmly talked to Angelina first before calling her out, and this caused them to wonder how much Mike had instigated the whole thing as they accused him of stirring the pot.

This left JWOWW uneasy about Mike’s intentions, and she ended up calling him out on it.

Mike showed up at JWOWW’s house after she went silent on him, and she did not hold back about how she felt.

She shared that she felt “betrayed” by him.

She said, “I’m hearing that you’re talking to Angelina on the side, and you’re talking to us about Angelina, and then we find out you’re liking and talking and hearting her Stories, and we’re all like, ‘Whoa.'”

She continued, “You talk mad s**t about her every day. It makes you look fake. It makes you look like a bad friend. It just doesn’t feel genuine.”

JWOWW made it clear that she didn’t like how he told “two different sides of a story,” and she thought he was being a “s**t friend.”

She also chimed in on Mike, including Angelina in events such as Lauren’s skincare line launch party.

She said, “You sit here and talk mad s**t about her, your wife blocks her, and then you invite her to a skincare launch … to me, it’s shady, and that’s not right.”

Mike Sorrentino doesn’t want to be on bad terms with anyone

After Jenni shared her feelings, Mike admitted that he doesn’t like to be “on bad terms” with any of his friends, and he was just hoping to “ease any tension.”

The two continued their discussion as JWOWW added that she was “petrified,” thinking Mike could “play” her the way he did to Angelina.

Mike promised he never had anything bad to say about her and thought the entire situation was blown out of proportion due to poor communication.

Fans should stay tuned to see how all of the drama plays out on new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.