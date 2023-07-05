Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick flaunts cleavage for DJ gig as critics blast her side career

DJ Pauly D may have inspired his castmate Angelina Pivarnick to pursue a similar career, as she recently started mixing things up as a celebrity DJ.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star recently showed her skills in a video clip she unveiled for her fans and followers.

In her clip, Angelina stood behind a mixer and gave several fist pumps in the air as a song pulsates over the speaker.

The JS star rocked a glittery black low-cut dress for the event with a pair of white headphones atop her dark, flowing locks.

As the music continued to play, Angelina bounced, danced to the song, and even sang along to the lyrics. Several nearby men got into the video’s frame a few times to pose with the Jersey Shore star.

Sign up for our newsletter!

At one point, she looked intently toward the board, potentially to cue another song or mix things up.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick begins her DJing residency

Angelina didn’t give any specifics or details captions and let the video footage speak for itself. However, the clip likely arrived from her recent gig at Kiss Kiss Nightclub, which appears to be her latest side career apart from reality TV.

She shared an Instagram post last month ahead of the event, which featured the Jersey Shore star front and center with dark red headphones and a glittery silver zip-up bodysuit.

The promotional poster referred to Angelina as “DJ A.M.P.” and indicated it was her “DJ Residency Kickoff.”

“First gig djing!!! . I’ve waited sooo long for this and cannot wait! I’ve loved music my whole life and im excited to dj for you all. As a kid I was always a girl that loved music and being out at the clubs listening to our favorite music <3 I can’t wait to see you all there! Plus it’s my bday weekend!!! LETS F***ING GOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!” she wrote in her caption.

Kiss Kiss Nightclub also released a promotional video last week to announce the Jersey Shore star’s residency kickoff.

“Introducing DJ A.M.P. 🎧 Party with us & @angelinamtv this weekend,” their caption said and included details about the guest list and “VIP information.”

The Jersey Shore star seemingly follows in the footsteps of her castmate DJ Pauly D, who has been in his career much longer. She also follows in the footsteps of fellow reality TV star Paris Hilton, who became a popular celebrity DJ in recent years.

How did fans and critics react to Angelina’s DJ residency footage?

Angelina’s revelation that she had her first DJ gig brought a mix of reactions from her fans and critics, including many who questioned why she chose the career choice.

“Pauly D been hustling since before the shore and she wakes up one day like ‘I wanna be a dj too’ gtfoh,” one critic wrote.

“How’s she a dj…. Wants to be like Pauly D but you have to have skill lol,” another wrote.

Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Yet another commenter suggested that Angelina will “give deejays a bad name” and criticized her set as “pre recorded probably by Pauly d.”

Not all the comments were as harsh, as many fired back to defend Angelina and showed support for her decision to DJ.

“Why is everyone so negative my girl just doing her y’all do y’all simple happy to see others happy regardless of society bs,” one fan wrote.

“Guys she’s literally just a human trying something new and having fun why are you guys being weird,” another wrote.

Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

“So happy for you @angelinamtv !! Love this!!” another individual commented regarding her decision to DJ.

Angelina, 37, is also still part of the Jersey Shore cast. She’ll appear in Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation spinoff, with the premiere expected to arrive on MTV in August.

Based on her posts, DJing is still new to her, but she has to start somewhere when it comes to exploring her potential career. If she hasn’t already, she will most likely seek her castmate Pauly D’s advice on improving and taking her DJing skills to the next level!

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 is TBA for MTV.