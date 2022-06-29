Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Cortese dance in the rain while out on the town

Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Cortese party together in the rain. Pic credit: @deenanicole/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick recently celebrated her birthday.

She shared several birthday tributes from friends on her social media page and made sure to document all of the fun she was having.

She even made it a point to let everyone know that she was irreplaceable and could not be copied as she continued to party her way through her big day.

Not only did Angelina have a good time but she was joined by one of her Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars, Deena Cortese.

The girls had a great time together and despite the weather, made sure to bring their dancing shoes.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Cortese dance in the rain together

Angelina was letting loose and having fun to celebrate her big day.

Jersey Shore’s Deena Cortese didn’t let her celebrate alone as she joined in on the festivities.

Despite some rain in the forecast, the girls did not let it bring them down.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Angelina shared a video of the two of them as they danced together in the rain and had a great time.

The girls were tagged at an outdoor tiki bar.

Deena was wearing a bikini top with black pants as she danced with a beverage in her hand. She backed up into Angelina and the two of them dropped it low together.

Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Both of them looked happy and seemed to be having a lot of fun with each other.

Angelina Pivarnick will have drama with the cast this season

Seeing Angelina and Deena celebrating her birthday together shows that they are currently on good terms but that hasn’t always been the case.

Deena recently talked about the drama that was coming in the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation and both she and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley hinted at some major arguments brewing.

It looks like the drama over the infamous wedding speech at Angelina’s reception will be rehashed and the group will come to blows again.

For a brief period of time during filming, JWOWW and Lauren Sorrentino even stopped following Angelina on social media.

They now seem to be on good terms again and are back on each other’s pages but Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said the season is going to be a little “messy.”

Messy or not, it looks like Angelina and Deena have moved past their differences as they continue to have fun with each other in light of the drama.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.