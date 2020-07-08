Jersey Shore stars make fun of Angelina Pivarnick at Mike Sorrentino’s birthday party

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino recently celebrated his 38th birthday at The Butcher’s Block restaurant in Long Branch, New Jersey. A large group of loved ones accompanied Mike, including fellow Jersey Shore alums Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, and Deena Cortese.

The three girls, known for their outspoken personalities and infamous fights on the show, gave Mike a mini-roast that was shared on Nicole’s Instagram stories.

Highlights of the roast included Jenni’s “Mike, you are the face to my back fist,” and Nicole and Deena’s description of Mike as the “head to our wall.”

Conspicuously absent from the celebration was Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member Angelina Pivarnick, whose major wedding drama was featured on the recent season finale of the show. When the girls gave a similar speech at Angelina’s wedding, Angelina flipped out, prompting Snooki to quit the show.

So Mike and the girls, of course, took the opportunity to poke fun at Angelina’s behavior.

Although the birthday speech began as a roast, it turned sentimental towards the end. Nicole told Mike that the Jersey Shore cast is “so proud of you and the man you’ve become.”

Deena added that Mike is “truly our brother and I can’t imagine my life without you.”

After the girls were finished, Mike said to his wife, “I don’t know honey, should we go outside and flip out?” a clear reference to Angelina.

Social Media was buzzing about Mike making fun of Angelina

After the clip from Mike’s birthday dinner was posted, fans took to social media to discuss Mike’s joke.

Angelina spoke out about the comment on Twitter, writing, “Here we go again. I haven’t been on twitter in weeks and I kept my mouth shut but now they wanna keep going. I don’t get this !!! And they say I’m dramatic the irony.”

Angelina is allegedly no longer speaking to the other girls. After the finale episode premiered, Deena tweeted, “Her knowing how bad it was for us she continued to play the victim and make us look terrible to people. After seeing the episode and seeing her true colors…I can care less if I ever see her again in my life.”

Our birthday speech 💋⭐️ A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Jul 5, 2020 at 6:54pm PDT

Clearly, the Jersey Shore castmates are still at odds with each other. Will they ever kiss and make up?

It doesn’t look good, but the cast’s roller-coaster history proves that they may forgive and forget at some point down the road.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return sometime in 2021, though an exact date has not been set. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly DelVecchio, and Angelina Pivarnick have all confirmed they will be returning. Snooki has made it clear that she will not be a part of the next season, and Jenni and Deena have yet to officially announce whether they’ll join.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus from MTV.