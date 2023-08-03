Jersey Shore star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi responds to body-shamers who say she ‘got so big’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is firing back at critics negatively commenting on her figure.

The pint-sized Jersey Shore star has admittedly struggled with her weight for her entire life.

In recent months, Snooki has come under fire from body-shamers who have accused the mom of three of looking “huge.”

Snooki has had enough of the negative chatter, and during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith, she clapped back at the criticism.

“I just feel like there’s so many comments about people commenting on people’s weight, and ‘Oh my God, she got so big,’ or ‘Oh my God, he’s huge,'” Snooki shared. “It’s just like — it’s the center of everyone’s attention.”

Snooki may be tired of the negative feedback, but she’s also secure in her own body.

The Jersey Shore star says she’s ‘happy’ with her body

“I’m happy with my body,” Snooki said. “I don’t need to be a stick figure, you know what I mean?”

Admittedly, Snooki’s weight has fluctuated, especially after giving birth to her three children, Lorenzo, Angelo, and Giovanna.

And just because Snooki’s weight may have been lower at certain points in her life, she says that doesn’t necessarily equate to being healthier.

Snooki added, “Especially when I had Lorenzo, I was working out [like] crazy. I was like 90-something pounds, but all I did was work out. I never had time to myself to indulge.”

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi shares struggles with weight dating back to high school

In a July 19 TikTok captioned, “INCASE YA DIDNT KNOW,” Snooki addressed the body-shamers and talked about how her weight-loss struggles date back to her high school years.

“High school — not great. Wasn’t eating. Underweight. Had no energy. It was getting scary,” the MTV star admitted.

In 2009, when Snooki turned 21, she was asked to join the cast of Jersey Shore, and that’s when her mindset began to shift. Snooki admitted that she decided to start enjoying life and not focus on calories or depriving herself of anything.

Although she gained weight during her early years on Jersey Shore, Snooki says she still upheld a positive body image.

“I feel like I was always confident in my skin no matter what size I was,” Snooki shared.

Snooki brings back iconic 2009 hairstyle for the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premiere party

While Snooki continues to live her best life and brush off her haters, she’s got more important things to focus on, like the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7, airing on MTV this Jerzday, or Thursday, rather.

Snooki went old school for the premiere party this week, donning her signature poof hairstyle. For her outfit, she sported a red tank, blue and white skort, red platform heels, and a black duster.

Snooki was joined by her Jersey Shore castmates, DJ Pauly D and Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola, in the shot. Pauly D stood next to Snooki, sporting his signature blowout, while Sammi sat on a couch in the background, all smiles as she looked into the distance.

“It’s 2009, and the poof and blowout are alive 🔥✨,” Snooki captioned the share.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.