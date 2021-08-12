Jersey Shore spoilers: Vinny Guadagnino fears Angelina Pivarnick’s birthday speech for Jenni Farley

Angelina Pivarnick relies on Vinny Guadagnino to help her write a speech without causing more personal drama for the cast. Pic credit: MTV

Vinny Guadagnino is fearful that Angelina Pivarnick’s birthday speech for Jenni “JWoww” Farley will cause even more drama for the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

This revelation comes on the heels of the clan finally being in a good place after a year where the cast’s women were divided, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi quit the show.

Jenni, Angelina, Nicole, and Deena Cortese were at odds after a speech gone wrong during Angelina’s wedding to Chris Larangeira that appeared to be less about being funny and more about slinging insults. Viewers of the series widely anticipated the speech. It would reportedly later cause several cataclysmic events within the series that spilled over into the longtime pals’ personal lives.

The theme of their words was “third time’s a charm,” as Angelina was engaged three times before tying the knot with Chris.

“You got engaged three times, but the third one stuck. You tried living with us three times, and then you finally stayed,” Deena said. “Not only is Chris the lucky one, but so are we.” This was followed by Nicole saying that Angelina was the fly to their expletive and the throw-up to their neighborhood. Jenni noted that she was the trash to their bags, referencing how Angelina carried her clothing and personal items into the home upon her first introduction to the cast in Season 1 of Jersey Shore.

One month after Angelina’s November 2019 wedding, Nicole announced she would be leaving the series. She would eventually reveal during her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey that she felt forced to make the unkind speech by producers looking for some crazy antics from the roommates to film at the wedding.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Will Angelina Pivarnick pay back the same types of remarks to Jenni Farley?

In a new trailer for the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which airs tonight, Angelina discusses the ramifications of what could go wrong if her remarks are taken the wrong way to her husband, Chris. The clip is seen below.

“On one side of me, I’m like, this could start some drama between Jenni and I,” Angelina said.

“On the other side of things, I’m like, f**k it, this girl gave me a terrible speech at my wedding,” she continued.

“I don’t want to go up there and totally f**king bomb like they did.”

Angelina turns to an unlikely person for help

Desperate to make her speech sound funny and not vindictive, Angelina turned to Vinny, her adversary on the series, for assistance.

Vinny Guadagnino predicts Angelina Pivarnick’s attempt at comedy during a birthday speech for Jenni Farley will be a disaster. Pic credit: MTV

He predicts her attempt at comedy will be disastrous and cause the second year of drama for the cast.

“Angelina is not really eloquent or smooth with it. And then you have to also say funny stuff, so she’s f**ked,” Vinny said in a confessional. “I don’t want it to bomb so bad it causes another year of drama. This is going to be a disaster.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.