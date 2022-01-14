Jersey Shore: Snooki speaks out after Andy Cohen refuses to cast her for The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi speaks out about Andy Cohen not wanting her on RHONJ. Pic credit: MTV

Rumors have swirled for years now about the possibility of Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi joining the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Melissa Gorga, star of RHONJ and friend to Nicole, recently talked on her podcast Melissa Gorga On Display about Andy’s refusal to have Nicole on the show despite Melissa’s insistence that she would be a great addition.

She claimed that Andy gives her a “hard no” every time she asks about it.

She said, “Whenever I would go to him and be like ‘hello! She’s married now, she has three kids, she lives around the block. She’s great for this, I think.’ and he just looks at me like ‘no.'”

Nicole caught wind of the comments and now she is speaking out about her relationship with Andy.

Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi speaks out about Andy Cohen’s refusal to have her on RHONJ

Nicole did not take too kindly to Andy’s refusal to have her on the show.

She recently went on Danny Pellegrino’s podcast Everything Iconic and shared her thoughts.

When asked where she stood with her relationship with Andy, Snooki was unsure. She said that she thought they were on good terms but didn’t understand why he was so firm about not having her on RHONJ.

She said, “I always had a good time with him, and we would go on his show and stuff like that. But ever since people bring up me being on the Housewives, he’s just like, ‘Not a chance! Not happening!’”

She wondered if she did something that made him dislike her because he’s been “so aggressive” about not wanting her involved.

Not only did he not want her on the Housewives franchise but he didn’t seem interested in wanting her on Watch What Happens Live either.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi says she wouldn’t go on RHONJ because she doesn’t like drama

Prior to Melissa’s recent revelation about Andy’s feelings, Nicole had shared that she didn’t have a desire to be on the Housewives and it really wasn’t her thing.

In an interview with PageSix, Snooki shared, “Me as a housewife…I don’t think I can hang. No. I’ll stay on Jersey Shore.”

She added, “Even though I’m on a reality show, I hate drama. I like positivity and I like just having a good time and going home. I just feel like that would be wild.”

It seems that Nicole had no intentions of ever joining the housewives cast, but that hasn’t stopped her from being caught off guard by Andy’s feelings.

Andy has yet to respond to Nicole’s recent comments.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.