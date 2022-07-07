Jersey Shore: Saffire Matos sizzles in string bikini amid breakup rumors from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Saffire Matos poses in a skimpy bikini amid split from Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Pic credit: @saffirematos/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has had a tough go regarding romantic relationships.

Fans watched as he and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola fought several times while filming the early days of Jersey Shore before ultimately going their separate ways.

After Sammi, Ronnie had a tumultuous on-again-off-again relationship with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Jenn Harley. The two of them share a daughter, Ariana Sky.

When Ronnie finally met Saffire Matos, his Jersey Shore costars were happy to finally see him settle down in a stable relationship. Still, things quickly took a turn when Ronnie was arrested for an alleged domestic incident involving Saffire.

Even though they had ups and downs, they got engaged and seemed to be doing better. Recently, rumors spread that they had split up, and they both started sharing cryptic messages on their social media.

Now, Saffire showed Ronnie what he’s missing as she flaunts her curves in a skimpy string bikini.

Jersey Shore’s Saffire Matos flaunts curves in skimpy string bikini

While she and Ronnie may not be on the best of terms right now, Saffire doesn’t seem to be letting that get to her.

She posed for some shots as she lounged poolside and showed off her voluptuous body.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wore a green string bikini that barely covered her curves.

The bottoms were pulled up, revealing her hips.

In the first photo, she sat with her legs spread apart as she had one hand brushing her long dark hair away from her face.

She posed for two more pictures and gave followers different angles and views of her sculpted physique.

Saffire captioned the post, “living it up.”

Saffire’s bikini post comes following a video she shared where she seemed to take a direct shot at Ronnie.

While she didn’t name him specifically, she referred to things not working out with someone and insinuated that the person was a “little b***h.”

The timing coincides with the split rumors, leading many to believe it was meant for Ronnie.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shares breakup posts on social media

Saffire isn’t the only one who appeared to be throwing daggers, as Ronnie has been sharing some posts of his own.

He recently shared a post about what someone does if they don’t actually love you.

He made reference to the person going days without speaking to him, which seemed fitting for Saffire under the circumstances. They’ve both stopped following one another on social media and haven’t posted photos together in quite some time.

Neither Saffire nor Ronnie have confirmed their breakup yet, but things don’t look great at the moment.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.