Jersey Shore: Saffire Matos has been the ‘biggest support system’ for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro amid his mental health issues

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been going through a very rough period in his life, but his fiancee Saffire Matos is providing lots of support. A few months ago, Ronnie announced that he would be taking a break from the MTV show as he took the time to work on his mental health.

Thankfully, Ronnie had Saffire in his corner as he worked through his issues– following a recent arrest and of lots of drama with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Jenn Harley.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star recently revealed that he is doing much better and ready to return to the show. But during his break, the 35-year-old got plenty of support from his girlfriend.

According to a source from Us Weekly, “Ronnie is very open about dealing with his mental health and that is something very personal to him. Saffire has been his biggest support system. She’s so patient, loving, and really understands this has been hard for him, so she’s helping in any way she can and giving him a lot of emotional support.”

A few months ago Ronnie announced that he had proposed to Saffire, and she’s been using her time to get some inspiration for their wedding.

“Saffire’s just been looking around for wedding inspiration,” confessed the source. “Her engagement party is coming up, so she wants to get that out of the way first before really diving into the wedding stuff. They are thinking somewhere warm.”

Who knows, maybe the wedding will be featured on the popular MTV show now that Ronnie is ready to make his return.

The insider revealed more about the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star and his new fiancee.

“They’ve overcome a lot together. Ronnie is a good person,” said the source. “He’s been around people who may have not had the best intentions with him, so [Saffire] is still learning how to get past all the obstacles when it comes to things he’s going through.”

And as the couple makes preparations to become tie the knot, it seems Saffire has already been welcomed into the family by another important woman in Ronnie’s life, his mom.

“Saffire is getting close with Ronnie’s mom,” revealed the insider. “She absolutely adores her! It wasn’t easy for Saffire to move to L.A. away from her family. … Ronnie’s mom comes around a lot and that makes her feel more at home — she’s very big on family.”

At the moment Ronnie and Saffire have plenty of things to occupy their time — aside from wedding planning. The pair is reportedly working on a children’s clothing line, which was inspired by Ronnie’s relationship with his daughter Ariana, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Jenn Harley.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.