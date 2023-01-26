Jersey Shore: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and wife Lauren welcome second baby together

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has become a dad — again.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation Star welcomed his second child, a daughter named Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino, with his wife, Lauren.

The bundle of joy was born in the early hours of January 24, 2023, and the couple is ecstatic to have added another child to their family.

The couple previously announced they were expecting their second child in July 2022, and at the time, Mike gushed, “God is good.”

Baby Mia joins big brother Romeo and is now the baby of the family.

Taking to social media with exclusive photos shared with People, Mike and Lauren made Mia’s official birth announcement.

Jersey Shore star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino welcomes daughter with wife Lauren

On their respective Instagram accounts, Mike and Lauren both shared the exciting news of their family’s expansion.

The first picture featured Mike standing over Lauren as she lay in the hospital bed holding their little girl.

Both parents had sweet smiles across their faces, beaming with the excitement of new life.

Lauren’s caption announced their happiness in welcoming baby Mia.

“Our sweet baby girl is here 💗 feeling overjoyed and blessed to introduce Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino to our family 🤍,” her caption read, in part.

Lauren also shared Mia’s birth details, noting the little one weighed “5 pounds 15 ounces” and was 18 inches.

The second shot of the carousel post was a solo shot of Mia swaddled comfortably in a pink and blue striped blanket. Her little head was adorned with a matching bow.

The third picture was another snap of Mia; however, this shot had the little one swaddled in a different blanket and bow combo.

Last but not least, the final picture featured what is likely one of Mike’s first father-daughter pictures with his youngest child.

Mike’s pride was tangible as he posed with their newest addition.

Over on his Instagram, Mike shared the same pictures and captioned the post, “We got an amazing Situation🥺!! We are beyond over joyed to welcome our little girl into this world to join our growing family of 4 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦.”

Jersey Shore cast and fans share congratulations on baby Mia’s arrival

It didn’t take long after their announcement for the messages and comments of congratulations to come pouring in.

Mike and Lauren received several messages of love and support from Mike’s Jersey Shore co-stars, including DJ Pauly D, JWOW, and Snooki.

“Beautiful! So happy for u guys!” Snooki shared while Pauly commented with a string of red heart emojis.

MTV’s official Instagram account commented, “congratulationsssss 🥰” and co-star Deena Cortez wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️ beautiful family.”

There’s plenty of love to go around for the Sorrentino family today. Congratulations to the new family of four!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.