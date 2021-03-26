Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Jersey Shore fans claim there’s something different about Deena Cortese


Deena Cortese and Jenni Farley star on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
Fans of Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese (L) pictured with Jenni Farley (R) believe she looks much different than before. Pic credit: MTV

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation claim that there’s something different about Deena Cortese in her latest Instagram photo.

The reality television star shared a new photo where she showed off her pregnant belly and revealed that she only had five more weeks to go in her pregnancy until she was able to meet her second son Cameron face-to-face.

In the sweet snap, Deena looked directly at the camera and fans got an up-close look at her growing tummy.

Deena wore a long-sleeved shirt with a gray and black graphic design. Her cranberry-colored hair was worn long and loose in soft waves that fell atop her shoulders as she sat upon a comfy-looking sofa.

monsterscriticsreality

451 569

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 has been busy on social media lately after posting a raunchy OnlyFans ...

View

Mar 26

3 2
Open
Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 has been busy on social media lately after posting a raunchy OnlyFans pic and getting candid about her life. She has since deleted the photo but spent a lot of time on Twitter making short, vague posts without explanation after fans gave her mixed reviews. 🗣 Then, she went off on a tangent, answering more fan posts, even saying, “I do have multiple personalities, but who said that’s a bad thing?” 🗣 Is the young mom laughing all the way to the bank? 💵 She claimed to make 10k within first week on OF. 😳 More details at #linkinbio! (📸: MTV) ——————— #teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #brianadejesus #onlyfans #teenmomog #farrahabraham

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 has been busy on social media lately after posting a raunchy OnlyFans pic and getting candid about her life.

She has since deleted the photo but spent a lot of time on Twitter making short, vague posts without explanation after fans gave her mixed reviews. 🗣 Then, she went off on a tangent, answering more fan posts, even saying, “I do have multiple personalities, but who said that’s a bad thing?” 🗣

Is the young mom laughing all the way to the bank? 💵 She claimed to make 10k within first week on OF. 😳 More details at #linkinbio!

(📸: MTV)
———————
#teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #brianadejesus #onlyfans #teenmomog #farrahabraham ...

3 2

What was so different to grabbed fans’ attention?

Deena’s followers claimed Deena looked very different than she did during Season 4 of the MTV reality series.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“You look so different,” claimed one follower.

Deena Cortese stars on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.
Fans of Deena Cortese remarked that she looked different in a new Instagram upload. Pic credit: Instagram

A second follower exclaimed, “You are always beautiful but something about your makeup free face…STUNNING.”

Deena Cortese stars on Jersey Shore.
A second fan said that without makeup, Deena was even more beautiful. Pic credit: Instagram

Other fans also chimed in on how lovely the mother-to-be appeared.

One claimed, “I wish I looked this good when I was pregnant,” while another remarked the 34-year-old was “glowing.”

Deena Cortese stars on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.
Two Instagram users continued to heap on the praise regarding Deena’s photo. Pic credit: Instagram

Deena is excited to meet her son

In the caption of the post, Deena revealed her excitement that she would soon be able to hold her son for the first time. She claimed he had to “cook” more and said she already feels she knows his little personality.

To ready herself for his arrival, Deena treated herself to a makeover. She got her hair done by her stylist Cassandra DeRosa and thanked her for “making this almost 9-month pregnant mama feel pretty while feeling super uncomfortable.”

Deena and her husband Christopher Bucker are parents to one son, Christopher John.

The couple are reportedly in the midst of rolling filming for the second half of the fourth season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.

Lucille Barilla
Latest posts by Lucille Barilla (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi during an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Jersey Shore fans worry that Nikki Hall might be replacing Snooki when Family Vacation returns
Mike on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Pic credit: MTV
Mike Sorrentino denies cheating on wife Lauren, fires back at Jersey Shore hater with facts
Pauly D and Nikki Hall during an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino thinks Nikki Hall and Pauly D could have the next Jersey Shore wedding
Vinny Guadagnino during an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Vinny Guadagnino swears off ‘randoms’ – Jersey Shore star says it’s too dangerous during coronavirus pandemic
Jersey Shore
10 of the most memorable moments in Jersey Shore History
Snooki and Deena during an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Nicole Snooki’ Polizzi and Deena Cortese are being sued over their clothing line
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x