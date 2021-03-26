Jersey Shore fans claim there’s something different about Deena Cortese

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation claim that there’s something different about Deena Cortese in her latest Instagram photo.
The reality television star shared a new photo where she showed off her pregnant belly and revealed that she only had five more weeks to go in her pregnancy until she was able to meet her second son Cameron face-to-face.
In the sweet snap, Deena looked directly at the camera and fans got an up-close look at her growing tummy.
Deena wore a long-sleeved shirt with a gray and black graphic design. Her cranberry-colored hair was worn long and loose in soft waves that fell atop her shoulders as she sat upon a comfy-looking sofa.
What was so different to grabbed fans’ attention?
Deena’s followers claimed Deena looked very different than she did during Season 4 of the MTV reality series.
“You look so different,” claimed one follower.
A second follower exclaimed, “You are always beautiful but something about your makeup free face…STUNNING.”
Other fans also chimed in on how lovely the mother-to-be appeared.
One claimed, “I wish I looked this good when I was pregnant,” while another remarked the 34-year-old was “glowing.”
Deena is excited to meet her son
In the caption of the post, Deena revealed her excitement that she would soon be able to hold her son for the first time. She claimed he had to “cook” more and said she already feels she knows his little personality.
To ready herself for his arrival, Deena treated herself to a makeover. She got her hair done by her stylist Cassandra DeRosa and thanked her for “making this almost 9-month pregnant mama feel pretty while feeling super uncomfortable.”
Deena and her husband Christopher Bucker are parents to one son, Christopher John.
The couple are reportedly in the midst of rolling filming for the second half of the fourth season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.
- RHONJ star Teresa Giudice has a hilarious blooper moment during video chat - 26th March 2021
- KUWTK star Kris Jenner has a ‘tramp stamp’ - 26th March 2021
- RHONJ: Is Evan Goldschneider cheating on Jackie or is this rumor made up? - 26th March 2021