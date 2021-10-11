Jersey Shore fans blast ‘hater’ Jenni Farley for taking a dig at Angelina Pivarnick

The feud between JWoww and Angelina isn’t nearly as dramatic as Jersey Shore fans think. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore fans blast hater Jenni JWoww Farley for taking a dig at Angelina Pivarnick, but the latter quickly jumps to her costar’s defense.

The past couple of years have not been the easiest for Angelina and JWoww, especially when the cameras were rolling. Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans will never forget the infamous toast or rather roast Jenni, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Deena Cortese gave at Angelina’s wedding to Chris Larangeira.

Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation featured Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul ‘DJ Pauly D’ DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Vinny Guadagnino trying to mend fences between the ladies. The drama was taking a toll on the Jersey Shore family.

Now, as the haters take on Jenni for a remark about Angelina, Jersey Shore fans have learned these two have come a long way. Then again, all families, especially sisters, fight at times, right?

Jersey Shore fans take aim at Jenni for dig at Angelina

The other day Angelina used Instagram to show off a new look revealing she was kicking fall off in style.

“Fall colors make me happy. Shop this look at @fashionnova #fashionnovapartner,” Angelina captioned the picture of her looking gorgeous.

In the photo, Angelina has her hand on her neck, which caught the eye of Jenni, and she immediately commented on it.

“Is your neck sore, LOL,” Jenni wrote.

Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

The remark didn’t sit well with Angelina fans, who populated the post with remarks about JWoww. One comment referred to her giving back-handed compliments, while another called her a low-key hater.

Another remarked on Jenni’s frozen face, which was supposedly a joke, and one user replied, “now girl.”

Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina defends JWoww against the haters

Whatever happened between them in the past doesn’t mean Angelina will let trolls bash her friend. Angelina let Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans know Jenni was kidding and is like a sister to her.

As for the remark about JWoww having a frozen face, Angelina stood up for Jenni by declaring her own face is more frozen.

Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jenni and Angelina also showed the trolls there is nothing but love between them.

Angelina made fun of herself for taking so many photos but picking the one where it looks like she needed a chiropractor. JWoww replied, showing her love for her friend.

Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

There is no shortage of beef between Jenni JWoww Farley and Angelina Pivarnick over the years on Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore Family Vacation. However, they have put it all in the past.

Jenni and Angelina will defend each other till the end against the haters. Angelina’s latest Instagram post proves that.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.