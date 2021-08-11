Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s leading ladies pose for a jaw-dropping pic

The women of Jersey Shore posed together for a jaw-dropping social media snap. Pic credit: @deenanicole/Instagram

The female leads of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation gathered together for a jaw-dropping photo that stunned longtime fans of the series.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, and Lauren Sorrentino posed for a group photo during a get-together.

While it was indicated why the group met with one another, in a series of videos posted to Deena’s Instagram story, it appeared to be both work-related and a way for the women to catch up with one another.

Longtime fans of the series know that it has been a long road for this group of women to come together happily and casually.

Jenni and Angelina have had a tempestuous relationship that began during their earliest seasons together on the show. Nicole, Deena, Lauren, and Angelina have also had their share of personal issues with one another throughout the years.

Under this dark umbrella of their past, the women gathered together and continued to move forward positively for this latest snapshot.

It was a Jersey Shore girls day

Deena shared the image to her social media page, where she wrote the caption “my babies.” The photo can be seen below.

The women were dressed to impress for the group photo, which appeared to have been taken in the kitchen of one of their homes.

Jenni donned a stunning navy blue, long-sleeved blouse, which she paired with a pair of tight leggings. She cinched it at the waist with a wide belt in the same hue.

Next to Jenni was Nicole, who wore a red and white print maxi dress. The garment featured thick white trim that framed her decollete. She added a long, red topper to cover up her shoulders.

Deena stood in the middle of the group with her arms around her pals. She wore a mint green sundress with a floral print bottom.

Angelina was to Deena’s left. She mirrored the color of Nicole’s ensemble with a two-piece, cherry red outfit. It tied deeply in the front and was paired with a set of loosely fitted shorts.

Lauren bookended the group in a floral print peasant-style blouse which she paired with light-colored jeans.

Nicole’s first full episode of the series airs this week

Nicole will star in her first full-length episode of the series since abruptly exiting Jersey Shore in November 2019 on the heels of Angelina’s wedding episodes. At the close of filming, she revealed that filming the series was not fun anymore, and she was “done.”

Nicole Polizzi will return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for her first full-length episode beginning August 12. Pic credit: MTV

The Jersey Shore family will contend with several hilarious scenarios in the new episode titled The SS Side Piece.

Nicole is on the loose and will cause mayhem at the Poconos, Pennsylvania resort, where the cast has settled in for yet another family vacation with their significant others and children.

A “couple of guidos go down in cardboard boats,” wrote the show’s official MTV site, and Angelina will make a speech the others won’t soon forget in honor of Jenni’s birthday celebration.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.