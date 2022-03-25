Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick shows off her body in a new bikini photo. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick may be up against some hard times right now, but she’s making the best of it.

She’s entered into turmoil with her Jersey Shore costars after JWOWW called her out for allegedly being the one to leak the infamous wedding speech audio. She also shared that Angelina’s estranged husband, Chris Larangeira, confirmed that she had done it. Several other allegations have also surfaced about Angelina, including her supposed infidelity with two separate people.

Despite the drama surrounding her, Angelina has spent some time focusing on herself lately, including some self-care in the form of a new nose job.

She debuted her new face in a recent photo, and fans were blown away that she looked even more like Kim Kardashian than before.

In addition to getting some cosmetic work done, Angelina looks like she’s spent some time focusing on her figure.

She recently shared a photo of herself and showed off her body in a string bikini.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick flaunts curves in string bikini

Angelina flaunted her curves in her latest photo.

She wore a black, shimmery, string bikini that accentuated her figure and showed off a large tattoo on her hip. She held one hand at her waist and held her phone up in the other as she snapped the mirror selfie.

She captioned the post, “Who needs a filter anyway ? Happy with my progress 😍❤️🙏🏼.”

The hashtag “#nofilter” was displayed at the bottom of the photo.

Several fans took to the comments section to applaud Angelina on her appearance.

One person wrote, “You are so beautiful and amazing.”

Another chimed in and added, “Hurricane Angelinerrr came out to SLAY. She ain’t playing.”

A separate follower thought she was “Looking fantastic.”

Many other fans showed their approval with a series of fire emojis.

Angelina Pivarnick was recently called out for using filters in Kim Kardashian lookalike pic

Angelina’s unfiltered bikini photo comes following a separate picture she shared where she had a shockingly similar resemblance to Kim Kardashian.

Several critics called her out and felt she was going overboard with the use of filters.

Angelina did not come out and say whether her new look was due to a filter or simply the result of her new nose job.

Regardless, her followers made it clear that Angelina is well on her way to looking just like “the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island.”

Based on her recent bikini image that showed off the progress she’s made with her physique, it seems that Angelina is taking her energy and focusing on herself.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.